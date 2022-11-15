Read full article on original website
WECT
Fall safety grades are in: How do local hospitals measure up?
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Safety grades remained unchanged for three area hospitals, according to a fall report from a national watchdog organization. Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center received its second straight “B,” the report from the Leapfrog Group states. Novant Health Brunswick County Medical Center scored an...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit. WPD stated that they have not named the horse yet and are taking submissions for names. The public is encouraged to submit a name before Dec. 2. To...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police, wildlife officials hold informational session on coyote management
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission held an informational session Tuesday night about coyotes. Biologists from the commission discussed coyote management within the community and also answered questions from those present for the session. The biologists...
WECT
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as...
WECT
Port City United to host ‘Soul Food Sunday,’ provide food and a movie for the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has announced that this year’s “Soul Food Sunday” will take place on Nov. 20. The event will take place at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education at 901 Fanning St. in Wilmington. According to the announcement, doors will open at...
foxwilmington.com
City of Wilmington to distribute free Thanksgiving meals today at annual luncheon for seniors
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will take place on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Per the announcement, the luncheon will take place at the MLK Community Center at 401 S 8th St. in Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dog dies in New Hanover County house fire, kittens rescued
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that tore through a home on Gordon Road. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Deputy Fire Marshal David Stone, an ambulance at a gas station across the...
foxwilmington.com
Traffic accident closes both lanes of Hwy 117 in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Pender County Emergency Management has asked the public to avoid Hwy 117 between Rocky Point and Burgaw due to a traffic accident. According to PCEM, both lanes of travel have been blocked as of about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
WECT
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville. A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a two-car crash just north of Whiteville on Monday night, Nov. 14. Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as...
foxwilmington.com
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A shouting match took place as a suspect charged in connection to the death of Miyonna Jones left a New Hanover County courtroom Friday. Judy McKnight has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case. She is the founder of Moms N Mourning, a group founded in 2015 to help mothers who have lost children to violence and illness.
WECT
Dedication ceremony to be held for new NHC Government Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a dedication ceremony will be held on Nov. 21 for the new NHC Government Center. Per the release, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the first-floor lobby of the new facility, which is located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The county expects employees to be able to move into the new building in early 2023.
WECT
Bladen County adds four-way stop at accident-prone intersection
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County has added a four-way stop to the intersection of Hwy 242 and Hwy 211, which is one of the intersections with the highest number of crashes recorded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the county. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced...
WITN
Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 6 hours ago. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 8 hours ago. CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw...
foxwilmington.com
Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive now accepting donations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – You can help make sure that no child in our area goes without a gift for the holidays. There are two ways to donate to the Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or bike at Bob King Buick GMC at 5115 New Centre Dr. in Wilmington or the Leland Salvation Army Holiday Donation Center at 2307 Mercantile Dr. NE in Leland.
WECT
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the misuse of firearms. Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
WECT
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
foxwilmington.com
Nao Trinidad replica ship docked in Wilmington through weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A replica of the Nao Trinidad was built in 2018 to resemble the captainship of the Armada del Maluco, once commanded by Ferdinand Magellan. It set sail from Spain in 1519 on the Magellan-Elcano expedition with four other ships. Out of the five, only two...
