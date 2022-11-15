ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Fall safety grades are in: How do local hospitals measure up?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Safety grades remained unchanged for three area hospitals, according to a fall report from a national watchdog organization. Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center received its second straight “B,” the report from the Leapfrog Group states. Novant Health Brunswick County Medical Center scored an...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A shouting match took place as a suspect charged in connection to the death of Miyonna Jones left a New Hanover County courtroom Friday. Judy McKnight has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case. She is the founder of Moms N Mourning, a group founded in 2015 to help mothers who have lost children to violence and illness.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Dedication ceremony to be held for new NHC Government Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a dedication ceremony will be held on Nov. 21 for the new NHC Government Center. Per the release, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the first-floor lobby of the new facility, which is located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The county expects employees to be able to move into the new building in early 2023.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Bladen County adds four-way stop at accident-prone intersection

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County has added a four-way stop to the intersection of Hwy 242 and Hwy 211, which is one of the intersections with the highest number of crashes recorded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in the county. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 6 hours ago. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 8 hours ago. CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive now accepting donations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – You can help make sure that no child in our area goes without a gift for the holidays. There are two ways to donate to the Weller’s Wheels and Holiday Smiles Toy Drive. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy or bike at Bob King Buick GMC at 5115 New Centre Dr. in Wilmington or the Leland Salvation Army Holiday Donation Center at 2307 Mercantile Dr. NE in Leland.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the misuse of firearms. Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Nao Trinidad replica ship docked in Wilmington through weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A replica of the Nao Trinidad was built in 2018 to resemble the captainship of the Armada del Maluco, once commanded by Ferdinand Magellan. It set sail from Spain in 1519 on the Magellan-Elcano expedition with four other ships. Out of the five, only two...
WILMINGTON, NC

