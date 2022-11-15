ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ettrick, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vccs.edu

MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant

EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
RICHMOND, VA
foodmanufacturing.com

Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

New Virginia transgender bill proposal

A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Virginia has two special elections on the horizon

The November election may be over, but voters aren't done yet. Sometimes it seems like the voting never really ends in Virginia, which has two special elections on the horizon for the General Assembly. In northern Virginia, voters will fill a seat vacated by former Delegate Mark Keam, who stepped down to take a position in the Biden administration. And, voters in Virginia Beach will also fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Jen Kiggans, who was recently elected to Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule

Virginia joined in on a brief in support of a multi-state lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over a proposed new rule for greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles. The brief, led by West Virginia, states the new rule is an “overbroad, top-down regulatory scheme that tries to force people...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Democrat Levy officially announces bid for 59th District seat

Democrat Rachel Levy has formally announced her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 59th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. The district, viewed as a Republican stronghold by the Virginia Public Access Project, includes portions of Henrico (in the Brookland and Fairfield districts) as well as western Hanover County, the Town of Ashland and much of Louisa County. Levy had informally suggested months ago that she was planning to seek the seat.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs

WASHINGTON — The FBI has officially announced that a single minor youth is the main suspect in most racially motivated bomb threats to dozens of historically Black colleges and universities earlier this year that terrorized students. The FBI in a statement on Monday did not release any further details — only that the individual is […] The post FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia to receive millions from settlement with Google

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney General Jason Miyares and 39 other attorneys general have reached a roughly $391 million settlement with Google. The multi-state settlement comes following allegations Google misled consumers about its location tracking practices. This is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history. Virginia will...
VIRGINIA STATE
Franklin News Post

Police discuss 4 killed in Chester

Maryland man accused of killing 3 children, former girlfriend in Virginia. A Maryland man was arrested Friday and charged in a quadruple fatal shooting in Chester that killed his former girlfriend and her three children. The suspect is the father of the two youngest victims, both 4.
CHESTER, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Highway to the Sky

When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

State Crime Commission studies DUI enforcement in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Families who have lost loved ones in crashes caused by drunk drivers shared their grief. And law enforcement officials expressed their determination that more needs to be done. “The Crime Commission needs to help us. The General Assembly needs to help us,” said Caroline County Sheriff...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island

ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
MARYLAND STATE
630 WMAL

Press Release: Gov. Youngkin Announces Over $11.5 Million in Community Development Block Grants

RICHMOND, VA —  Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $11.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for 10 projects across the Commonwealth. The projects will receive funding to rehabilitate housing, improve water and sewer infrastructure and provide facilities for needed services and expand business development support and entrepreneurial ecosystem development services, benefiting more than 700 low- to moderate-income Virginians.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy