vccs.edu
MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant
EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
Youngkin proposes new history standards, critics say it is politically motivated
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled a new draft policy that would update the standards of learning when it comes to teaching history in Virginia classrooms. However, critics are calling the policies "politically motivated" and have accused the administration of glossing over difficult parts of American history. "It's...
foodmanufacturing.com
Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
fox5dc.com
New Virginia transgender bill proposal
A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
wvtf.org
Virginia has two special elections on the horizon
The November election may be over, but voters aren't done yet. Sometimes it seems like the voting never really ends in Virginia, which has two special elections on the horizon for the General Assembly. In northern Virginia, voters will fill a seat vacated by former Delegate Mark Keam, who stepped down to take a position in the Biden administration. And, voters in Virginia Beach will also fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Jen Kiggans, who was recently elected to Congress.
NBC12
Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule
Virginia joined in on a brief in support of a multi-state lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over a proposed new rule for greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles. The brief, led by West Virginia, states the new rule is an “overbroad, top-down regulatory scheme that tries to force people...
Democrat Levy officially announces bid for 59th District seat
Democrat Rachel Levy has formally announced her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 59th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. The district, viewed as a Republican stronghold by the Virginia Public Access Project, includes portions of Henrico (in the Brookland and Fairfield districts) as well as western Hanover County, the Town of Ashland and much of Louisa County. Levy had informally suggested months ago that she was planning to seek the seat.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s new redistricting system flipped a congressional district to Republicans, giving them a House majority
Want more Virginia politics news? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Republican Jen Kiggans ousted Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria in the 2nd Congressional District in Hampton Roads. You know what really defeated Luria? It wasn’t inflation or crime or her role in the Jan. 6 committee investigations into...
November is now ‘Virginia Oyster Month’ in recognition of oyster farmers, watermen
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently announced that Governor Glenn Youngkin has proclaimed November as Virginia Oyster Month in recognition of the work of oyster farmers, or watermen, across the commonwealth.
NBC Washington
Gov. Youngkin Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Virginia After UVA Shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered Virginia and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in the state on Tuesday, in memory of the three University of Virginia students shot and killed late Sunday night. On Tuesday he extended the order to continue until sunset Thursday. Flags flying over the state Capitol in...
FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs
WASHINGTON — The FBI has officially announced that a single minor youth is the main suspect in most racially motivated bomb threats to dozens of historically Black colleges and universities earlier this year that terrorized students. The FBI in a statement on Monday did not release any further details — only that the individual is […] The post FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
November SNAP benefits have been loaded onto EBT cards in Virginia
SNAP benefits were loaded onto EBT cards across Virginia on November 16. Here's how to check how much you should have gotten.
Glenn Youngkin Calling UVA Shooting an 'Event' Sparks Fierce Criticism
"It was gun violence," a gun safety advocate said in response. "Glenn, call it what it is."
NBC 29 News
Virginia to receive millions from settlement with Google
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney General Jason Miyares and 39 other attorneys general have reached a roughly $391 million settlement with Google. The multi-state settlement comes following allegations Google misled consumers about its location tracking practices. This is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history. Virginia will...
Franklin News Post
Police discuss 4 killed in Chester
Maryland man accused of killing 3 children, former girlfriend in Virginia. A Maryland man was arrested Friday and charged in a quadruple fatal shooting in Chester that killed his former girlfriend and her three children. The suspect is the father of the two youngest victims, both 4.
richmondmagazine.com
Highway to the Sky
When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
NBC12
State Crime Commission studies DUI enforcement in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Families who have lost loved ones in crashes caused by drunk drivers shared their grief. And law enforcement officials expressed their determination that more needs to be done. “The Crime Commission needs to help us. The General Assembly needs to help us,” said Caroline County Sheriff...
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
630 WMAL
Press Release: Gov. Youngkin Announces Over $11.5 Million in Community Development Block Grants
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $11.5 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for 10 projects across the Commonwealth. The projects will receive funding to rehabilitate housing, improve water and sewer infrastructure and provide facilities for needed services and expand business development support and entrepreneurial ecosystem development services, benefiting more than 700 low- to moderate-income Virginians.
WMUR.com
Jury finds Virginia man guilty of second-degree murder in 2020 death of fallen officer from New Hampshire
HUDSON, N.H. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of a fallen police officer who grew up in New Hampshire. Katie Thyne, 24, was killed in a hit-and-run two years ago in Virginia. Thyne was a 2013 graduate of Alvirne High School. She also served in...
