Williamstown, MA

NEWS10 ABC

One injured after shooting in Troy

According to the Troy Police Department twitter, Troy police are at the scene of a shooting located inside a store on Middleburgh Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave. Police report one male victim has been located with a gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated by Troy Fire Department.
TROY, NY
NECN

Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls

A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
NEWFANE, VT
iBerkshires.com

PHS and Taconic Evacuated Due to Floor Refinishing Fumes

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Students and staff got an early start to their weekend when both of the city's high schools were evacuated on Friday due to floor varnish fumes. Contractors were supposed to refinish Pittsfield and Taconic high schools' gym floors while school was not in session but, instead, began during the school day.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Chicopee River In Springfield: Police

Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Chicopee River in Springfield, according to Springfield Police's Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh. Police responded to a report of a body in the river in the 300 block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Walsh said on Twitter.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County

Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Pownal

POWNAL — A 35-year-old man was arrested in Pownal on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that her boyfriend was heavily intoxicated and throwing things at her at the Ladd Brook Inn at around 5:40 p.m. Police say she had relocated to a safer place and...
POWNAL, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Closures and accidents on I-87

A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
iBerkshires.com

One Held on Drug, Firearms Charges in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Police arrested a man Thursday on nearly a dozen drug-related and firearms charges after an incident in South Williamstown. Williamstown Police on Friday said the department was notified by several callers about a "running vehicle located in the travel lane at the Five Corners intersection with an unresponsive operator at the wheel."
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA

