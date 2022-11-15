Read full article on original website
Police ID Shelburne Falls Woman, 48, Killed In Greenfield Head-On Collision
A 48-year-old Shelburne Falls woman died Thursday morning, Nov. 18, after her truck hit a patch of black ice on Route 2, which sent her skidding into oncoming traffic, authorities said. Connie Francis Rogers lost control of her Nissan Frontier around 7 a.m. near the Home Depot on Mohawk Trail...
Identity of deadly Greenfield crash victim released
The identity of a 48-year-old woman who died in a crash on Route 2 in Greenfield Thursday was released.
Route 2 in Greenfield reopens after deadly crash
A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield was closed due to a crash on Thursday morning.
Police: Work van stolen from Schenectady County crew
A man had been out of Schenectady County Jail for about 20 minutes before authorities say he stole a work van full of electrician's tools from a county crew working in Schenectady.
Route 2 in Williamstown reopens due to multi-vehicle crash
Route 2 in Williamstown is closed after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Body found in river off Water Street in Indian Orchard
Springfield Police were called to Water Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city after receiving a call about a body in the water.
Route 23 in Blandford now open after accident
An accident at Shepard Hill in Blandford with wires down is causing a detour on Route 23.
UPDATE: 2 hospitalized after Latham crash
According to police, a head-on crash closed a portion of Troy-Schenectady Road Tuesday evening.
One injured after shooting in Troy
According to the Troy Police Department twitter, Troy police are at the scene of a shooting located inside a store on Middleburgh Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave. Police report one male victim has been located with a gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated by Troy Fire Department.
NECN
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls
A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
69-Year-Old Woman Dies In Crash With Commercial Vehicle In Halfmoon
A 69-year-old woman has died following a crash in the region Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, authorities said. Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9:30 a.m. with reports of a crash on State Route 146 in Halfmoon, at the intersection of Farm to Market Road, State Police said.
iBerkshires.com
PHS and Taconic Evacuated Due to Floor Refinishing Fumes
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Students and staff got an early start to their weekend when both of the city's high schools were evacuated on Friday due to floor varnish fumes. Contractors were supposed to refinish Pittsfield and Taconic high schools' gym floors while school was not in session but, instead, began during the school day.
Body Pulled From Chicopee River In Springfield: Police
Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Chicopee River in Springfield, according to Springfield Police's Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh. Police responded to a report of a body in the river in the 300 block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Walsh said on Twitter.
WNYT
Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County
Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
Electrical malfunction causes house fire in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to a house fire on Wednesday on Wilbraham road that left 11 people displaced.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Pownal
POWNAL — A 35-year-old man was arrested in Pownal on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that her boyfriend was heavily intoxicated and throwing things at her at the Ladd Brook Inn at around 5:40 p.m. Police say she had relocated to a safer place and...
One hospitalized in Springfield officer-involved shooting
The Springfield Police Department is investigating an officer involved in a shooting on Wednesday.
Closures and accidents on I-87
A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close.
iBerkshires.com
One Held on Drug, Firearms Charges in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Police arrested a man Thursday on nearly a dozen drug-related and firearms charges after an incident in South Williamstown. Williamstown Police on Friday said the department was notified by several callers about a "running vehicle located in the travel lane at the Five Corners intersection with an unresponsive operator at the wheel."
