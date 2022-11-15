OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge on Nov. 6 has been arrested. “The Oak Island Police Department has received notification from the Miami-Dade Police Department that 34-year-old Wesley Edward Heckendorn has been arrested,” wrote the Town of Oak Island on Facebook in an update dated Nov. 17. “Following an evaluation at a private medical facility, He was released into the custody of Miami-Dade Officers without incident.”

