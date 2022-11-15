Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Old Fayetteville Road temporarily closing to allow construction of water and sewer taps for brewery
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Tri County Excavating will be closing Old Fayetteville Rd at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 until 6 a.m. Nov. 21 to create water and sewer taps for the Leland Brewery project. Old Fayetteville Road will be closed from the entrance of the police department to...
foxwilmington.com
Traffic accident closes both lanes of Hwy 117 in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Pender County Emergency Management has asked the public to avoid Hwy 117 between Rocky Point and Burgaw due to a traffic accident. According to PCEM, both lanes of travel have been blocked as of about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
foxwilmington.com
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced an effort to develop a mixed-use project on a 7.4-acre vacant riverfront property. “Plans for the Proximity at Dram Tree include two 4-story buildings, for a total of 204 residential units, as well as 4,395 square feet...
foxwilmington.com
City of Wilmington to distribute free Thanksgiving meals today at annual luncheon for seniors
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will take place on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Per the announcement, the luncheon will take place at the MLK Community Center at 401 S 8th St. in Wilmington.
foxwilmington.com
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a two-car crash just north of Whiteville on Monday night, Nov. 14. According to an NC State Highway Patrol representative, the initial crash involved two vehicles on...
foxwilmington.com
Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge on Nov. 6 has been arrested. “The Oak Island Police Department has received notification from the Miami-Dade Police Department that 34-year-old Wesley Edward Heckendorn has been arrested,” wrote the Town of Oak Island on Facebook in an update dated Nov. 17. “Following an evaluation at a private medical facility, He was released into the custody of Miami-Dade Officers without incident.”
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington man sentenced, given $50,000 fine for trafficking cocaine
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A 25-year-old Wilmington resident pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine and three separate sales of cocaine on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “On December 2, 2021, December 8, 2021, and January 5, 2022, the defendant sold a confidential informant who was working for the Wilmington Police Department approximately two grams of cocaine on each occasion. Based on these sales, a search warrant was executed on the defendant’s residence on Wellington Avenue in Wilmington,” wrote District Attorney Ben David’s office in a press release.
foxwilmington.com
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
foxwilmington.com
Town councilman resigns amid arrest, financial struggles
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A local councilmember who doubled as a town financial officer is now off the job. The Navassa Town Council accepted Councilman James Hardy’s resignation Thursday night, a year before his term was set to end. Hardy also served as Navassa’s finance officer, taking over...
foxwilmington.com
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington. Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are...
foxwilmington.com
Former local police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Former Burgaw Chief of Police Edward Gibson plead guilty to embezzlement in court on Thursday, Nov. 17. Per the District Attorney’s office, he received a conditional discharge with 48 hours of community service and 12 months of supervised probation. Gibson also returned the corporate...
foxwilmington.com
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A mother in Pender County is upset with her son’s school administration after claiming he was stabbed with a pencil by another student on the school bus. Kim Boulanger says the incident happened last Monday, Nov. 7, when her 7th-grade son, Aiden, was...
foxwilmington.com
Bladenboro man arrested following traffic stop, facing multiple drug charges
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that 35-year-old Jarrod Darryell Banner of Bladenboro has been arrested following a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, BCSO deputies deployed a narcotic detection canine on the vehicle. The dog, named Arco, gave a positive...
