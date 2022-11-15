ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge on Nov. 6 has been arrested. “The Oak Island Police Department has received notification from the Miami-Dade Police Department that 34-year-old Wesley Edward Heckendorn has been arrested,” wrote the Town of Oak Island on Facebook in an update dated Nov. 17. “Following an evaluation at a private medical facility, He was released into the custody of Miami-Dade Officers without incident.”
Wilmington woman continues to push for new requirements for dental anesthesiology

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – It’s been more than two years since Dr. Henry Patel went into a Wilmington dentist’s office for a routine procedure that ended up claiming his life. During that time, his wife, Shital Patel, has been fighting for changes to the rules related to anesthesia procedures by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners.
Wilmington man sentenced, given $50,000 fine for trafficking cocaine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A 25-year-old Wilmington resident pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine and three separate sales of cocaine on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “On December 2, 2021, December 8, 2021, and January 5, 2022, the defendant sold a confidential informant who was working for the Wilmington Police Department approximately two grams of cocaine on each occasion. Based on these sales, a search warrant was executed on the defendant’s residence on Wellington Avenue in Wilmington,” wrote District Attorney Ben David’s office in a press release.
Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
Town councilman resigns amid arrest, financial struggles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A local councilmember who doubled as a town financial officer is now off the job. The Navassa Town Council accepted Councilman James Hardy’s resignation Thursday night, a year before his term was set to end. Hardy also served as Navassa’s finance officer, taking over...
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington. Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are...
Former local police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Former Burgaw Chief of Police Edward Gibson plead guilty to embezzlement in court on Thursday, Nov. 17. Per the District Attorney’s office, he received a conditional discharge with 48 hours of community service and 12 months of supervised probation. Gibson also returned the corporate...
