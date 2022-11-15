Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The World Needs This Ford Mustang Raptor R
Ford added the Raptor name to its lineup for the first time in 2010 when the SVT Raptor was announced. Things have evolved a lot since then, and the recently launched Raptor R brings a 700-horsepower V-8 engine that is going to make history. While some people are wondering what is going to happen if the Raptor treatment will also be applied to the F-150 Lightning, others like Oscar Vargas, also known as wb.artist20 on social media, wonders what would happen if the Raptor treatment was applied to the recently launched S650 Mustang. His renderings of a Mustang Raptor look so good we’re convinced that the Mustang Raptor R simply needs to happen.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
topgear.com
This custom Camaro is a real... horrorshow
Ringbrothers’ *other* latest creation channels... John Carpenter’s mute psychopath? Er, OK. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You might have seen that Ringbrothers just finished work on a 1,200bhp Chevy Blazer, which they’ve called the...
The Forgotten V12 Pontiac With A Firebird Body And Ferrari Soul
Pontiac was shuttered in 2010, but before its untimely demise, the automaker was responsible for some truly special pieces of automotive history.
torquenews.com
Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem
Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years
When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Here's How Fast The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Really Is
Rivaling a Tesla Model S Plaid in acceleration, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is so fast that nobody can even uniformly agree on how fast it really is.
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
gmauthority.com
Rare 1957 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible Fuelly Auction Bound
The Pontiac Bonneville name was given to a 1954 GM Motorama concept car based on the Chevy Corvette. The concept never became a production car, but the Bonneville name was applied to a trim level on the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. The Bonneville was the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Star Chief, and it came standard with almost every available option with the exception of the continental kit and air conditioning. The following year, the Pontiac Bonneville would become its own model, available as either a two-door hardtop or convertible.
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASCAR’s talks with Dodge have stalled, update on new manufacturers
NASCAR's talks with Dodge about returning to the sport have stalled. Meanwhile, let's dive into the latest updates on any other new manufacturers.
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 heads to auction
A 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll Shelby himself will cross the block at a Mecum auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, from Jan. 4-15. Mecum didn't provide much detail on the car's history, noting only that the Candyapple Red ride is presented with a Carroll Hall Shelby Trust title and Shelby Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its pedigree. Actor and director Jackie Cooper also owned the Mustang at one time, according to the listing.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
