Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
DETROIT (AP)—Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working. The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which...
Migrant explosion fears as judge blocks asylum restrictions
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone.
Russia refused to take US phone call after Poland missile strike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Wednesday that he tried to reach out to his Russian counterpart in the aftermath of the missile explosions in Poland, but wasn't able to get through. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said his staff...
🎥Poland now says deadly missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Russian official says he hopes US can agree to prisoner exchange for ‘Merchant of Death’
Russia expressed a more positive attitude about the potential prisoner exchange with the U.S. for a convicted arms trafficker, Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death.”. The Russian news agency Interfax reported Friday that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that the Kremlin hopes the chances...
