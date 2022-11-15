ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Most Expensive and Largest High School Stadiums in The State of Tx

The most expensive high school football stadium in Texas can be found right up the road in KATY, Texas. In 2018, Legacy Stadium opened with a price tag of $72 million dollars. The capacity is 12,000 and while there are bigger stadiums, capacity-wise and bigger overall stadiums. The amenities are what set this stadium apart. Just check out that press box and VIP area up top. These are most of the schools that utilize this stadium. Cinco Ranch High School, Jordan High School, Katy High School, Mayde Creek High School, Morton Ranch High School, Paetow High School, Seven Lakes High School, and Taylor High School. I know the turf has recently been upgraded at Memorial Stadium in Victoria. Now it's time to upgrade the rest of the stadium. What do you think?
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
Tyson Orders Huge Recall of Raw Ground Beef Sent to Texas Stores

Tyson Fresh Meats, Incorporated has launched a huge recall of raw ground beef products. Much of this product has been shipped to HEB stores in Texas under the label of Hill Country Fare and HEB. Tyson, an Amarillo, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 93,697 pounds of these ground beef products...
Check Out ‘The Big Texas Cookbook’ From Texas Monthly

Courtney Bond serves as an executive editor for Texas Monthly’s Food & Drink section, and more recently, she helped put together the magazine’s first-ever cookbook, The Big Texas Cookbook – which includes more than 100 recipes highlighting Texan cuisine. Food has always been a big part of...
Who has the best breakfast tacos in the Valley?

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who has the best breakfast tacos in the Rio Grande Valley? ValleyCentral is letting you decide. Let’s taco-bout it! To have a voice in the Best of RGV: Breakfast Tacos Edition, vote your favorite breakfast taco joint on our Facebook page by naming and tagging your favorite joint in the comments.
The book "I Am Texas" breaks a Guinness World Record

HOUSTON — Melissa Williams Murphy, founder of iWRITE, says everything that's happened at iWRITE started with a vision, and the book was no different. It was the next challenge, but it also allowed them to spread their reach and give more kids an opportunity to get published this year. iWRITE typically publishes 100 a year. Publishing 1,000 kids was a huge undertaking.
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
2 of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Have Been Captured Recently

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
You Will Soon See The Redesigned Texas DMV Paper License Tags

The Texas Department Of Motor Vehicles Believes It Has Solved A Growing Problem With Its Temporary Tags. The Texas DMV has been dealing with a massive problem involving fraud with the widespread usage of phony tags being used by criminals who gained access to the state's system by registering as dealers and then selling the tags online. The temp tags have also been used to disguise vehicle identification by criminals committing other crimes.
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas

If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
ABOUT

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

