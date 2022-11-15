ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

kjas.com

Man involved in pursuit now charged

A man who Jasper Police say led them in a late Tuesday morning vehicle and foot pursuit has now been charged. According to Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall, it began with a routine traffic stop of an older model Cadillac sedan on Bulldog Avenue in front of Rayburn Healthcare & Rehab. Hall said the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Kelly, of Kirbyville, took off in the car fleeing from the officer.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Two different high-speed pursuits of same suspect ends just east of Jasper

Two different high speed pursuits of the same suspect, which began in the Golden Triangle, ended just east of Jasper on Friday. According to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins, it all began late Friday morning when one of his officers began chasing a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SUV that had been reported stolen from a business in the Rose Hill Acres Community, which is between Lumberton and Beaumont.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Shots fired on the north side of town

Jasper Police are investigating reports of gunshots being fired on the north side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Bowie Street shortly after 3:00 on Wednesday afternoon when it was reported that several shots were heard. However, upon their arrival officers were unable to find any sign of a gun or a shooter, but they did find several shell casings, indicating that a fun had been fired. Meanwhile, who fired the gun or why is still a mystery.
East Texas News

Traffic stops yield drugs

WOODVILLE – Grant Hensarling, a relative newcomer to the Woodville Police Department, is already making a difference in the City of Woodville. Hensarling, according to Woodville PD Captain Jathan Borel, is “an excellent, pro-active officer, who pays close attention to the individuals who he interacts with.”. Borel said...
WOODVILLE, TX
kogt.com

OPD Identifies Shooting Victim

On Friday, November 11, 2022, Officers were dispatched to the area of Cove Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a black male with a gunshot wound. The victim of the shooting was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton. The 42-year-old black male victim was identified as Richard James Williams. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this incident.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Arrest Reports 11/15/22 to 11/17/22

KELLY, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL 36 M B KIRBYVILLE, TX 75956. JPD 145516;145517;145516;145593;145624;145625;145626. FTA DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Man struck by gunfire while hunting on his own property

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department says they’re investigating after a man was shot at while he was hunting on his own property. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the incident occurred during the noon hour on Wednesday as 66-year-old Wendell Wayne George was hunting on his own land in the Converse Community, about 5 miles east of Toledo Bend Reservoir.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs

MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
SABINE PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Crash during chase followed illegal deer hunting incident

A crazy situation occurred late Monday evening involving a homeowner chasing three illegal hunters that ended with a crash about four miles southwest of Jasper. According to Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Justin Eddins, the three were on a road when they shot at - but missed - a deer on private property. Eddins said a homeowner next door then began chasing the three until they wrecked out.
JASPER, TX
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

Calls To Services (November 7, 2022 to November 13, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-five (65) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have twenty-three (23) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eleven (11) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

