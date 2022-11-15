Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Man involved in pursuit now charged
A man who Jasper Police say led them in a late Tuesday morning vehicle and foot pursuit has now been charged. According to Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall, it began with a routine traffic stop of an older model Cadillac sedan on Bulldog Avenue in front of Rayburn Healthcare & Rehab. Hall said the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Kelly, of Kirbyville, took off in the car fleeing from the officer.
Jasper County deputy attacked, choked during traffic stop
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Magnolia Springs man is behind bars after assaulting and choking a Jasper County deputy last week. Kenneth Woods, 25, was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, after attacking a deputy following a brief chase along Texas Highway 96. Deputies initially pulled over a...
kjas.com
Two different high-speed pursuits of same suspect ends just east of Jasper
Two different high speed pursuits of the same suspect, which began in the Golden Triangle, ended just east of Jasper on Friday. According to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins, it all began late Friday morning when one of his officers began chasing a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SUV that had been reported stolen from a business in the Rose Hill Acres Community, which is between Lumberton and Beaumont.
kjas.com
111622 Shots Fired Map (680).jpg
Jasper Police are investigating reports of gunshots being fired on the north side of town.
kjas.com
Shots fired on the north side of town
Jasper Police are investigating reports of gunshots being fired on the north side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Bowie Street shortly after 3:00 on Wednesday afternoon when it was reported that several shots were heard. However, upon their arrival officers were unable to find any sign of a gun or a shooter, but they did find several shell casings, indicating that a fun had been fired. Meanwhile, who fired the gun or why is still a mystery.
East Texas News
Traffic stops yield drugs
WOODVILLE – Grant Hensarling, a relative newcomer to the Woodville Police Department, is already making a difference in the City of Woodville. Hensarling, according to Woodville PD Captain Jathan Borel, is “an excellent, pro-active officer, who pays close attention to the individuals who he interacts with.”. Borel said...
Neighbors in shock after deadly midday shooting involving former Beaumont officer, retired Port Arthur firefighter
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A neighborhood in Port Arthur is struggling to understand what led to a shooting that claimed the life of a retired firefighter. The deadly shooting took place in the 8000 block of Tom Drive Thursday. The area is not far from Ridgewood Drive and Twin City Highway.
kjas.com
Retired Beaumont PD officer allegedly shot and killed retired Port Arthur FD firefighter
Port Arthur Police are investigating after a retired Beaumont police officer allegedly shot and killed a retired Port Arthur firefighter. The incident occurred at about 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the 8000 block of Tom Drive, which is about a mile northeast of Central Mall. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso...
kogt.com
OPD Identifies Shooting Victim
On Friday, November 11, 2022, Officers were dispatched to the area of Cove Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a black male with a gunshot wound. The victim of the shooting was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton. The 42-year-old black male victim was identified as Richard James Williams. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this incident.
kjas.com
Arrest Reports 11/15/22 to 11/17/22
KELLY, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL 36 M B KIRBYVILLE, TX 75956. JPD 145516;145517;145516;145593;145624;145625;145626. FTA DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES.
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office: Report of homeowner shooting intruder now believed to have been a set-up
Anacoco, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish officials say a call that came in this morning as a homeowner shooting an intruder is now believed to have been set up by a husband and wife. In addition, the wife is believed to have misrepresented her relationship with the man her husband...
kjas.com
Man struck by gunfire while hunting on his own property
The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department says they’re investigating after a man was shot at while he was hunting on his own property. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the incident occurred during the noon hour on Wednesday as 66-year-old Wendell Wayne George was hunting on his own land in the Converse Community, about 5 miles east of Toledo Bend Reservoir.
KSLA
Sabine Parish man shot three times while hunting on own property
SABINE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Sabine Parish man was shot while hunting on his property Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 12:30 p.m., authorities say. Wendell Wayne George, 66, of Converse, said he was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun, said Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.
Autopsy reveals Beaumont mom died of manual strangulation, blunt force trauma to the head
BEAUMONT, Texas — An autopsy report has revealed the way in which a beloved Beaumont mother died after being allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend. On Friday, November 4, 2022, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5 a.m. in Beaumont.
KTBS
Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs
MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
12newsnow.com
I.C.Y.M.I | Police release name of man shot, killed at Orange apartment complex Friday
Prosecution has rested in the trial of a Port Arthur man accused of murder. A driver was injured after crashing into a Beaumont apartment complex.
kjas.com
Crash during chase followed illegal deer hunting incident
A crazy situation occurred late Monday evening involving a homeowner chasing three illegal hunters that ended with a crash about four miles southwest of Jasper. According to Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Justin Eddins, the three were on a road when they shot at - but missed - a deer on private property. Eddins said a homeowner next door then began chasing the three until they wrecked out.
'Basically a legend': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster awarded for 39 years of service amid upcoming retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known Beaumont Police officer was awarded for his decades of service amid his upcoming retirement. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983. The...
50 Beaumont Police Department vehicles to receive upgraded license plate readers
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is getting new license plate readers that will help them combat crime in Southeast Texas. Beaumont City Council approved the purchase last week and now 50 police cars will receive the updated technology. This equipment can scan for outstanding citations and even...
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Calls To Services (November 7, 2022 to November 13, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-five (65) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have twenty-three (23) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eleven (11) housed in Jasper.
Comments / 0