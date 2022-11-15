Read full article on original website
Storm Lake Man Escapes Injury in Rollover Accident in Clay County
(Spencer)--A Storm Lake man escaped injury in a rollover accident early Thursday morning in Clay County. At approximately 8:25 a.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5000 block of Highway 71 for a report of a one vehicle rollover. Following an investigation, it was determined that 20-year-old Josie Henrichs of Storm Lake was driving a 1999 Dodge Dakota, owned by Ross Parcel Landscapes, northbound on Highway 71 when the vehicle lost traction, spun and entered the west ditch. The vehicle rolled over one time before coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Emmet County 911 Service Restored
(Estherville)--Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan says 9-1-1 service in Emmet County has been restored. The disruption of 911 service and other phone service in Emmet County began late Tuesday afternoon. Century Link traced the issue to two fiber optic service lines that were cut. The second cut was...
Fairmont Man Injured in Single Vehicle Accident in Blue Earth County
(Amboy, Minn.)--A Fairmont man was injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 30 near the intersection with 494th Avenue. The patrol says a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by 36-year-old Hector Santiago Juarez of...
Armstrong Council Sets Public Hearing Date to Fill Vacant Council Seat
(Armstrong)—The Armstrong City Council has set a December 13th public hearing date to fill a vacant seat on the council by appointment. Former Council member Nick Mart resigned at a special meeting on October 31st after he was hired by the city to serve as deputy city clerk. Mart had been volunteering his time at City Hall handling utility bills and payments as well as other duties.
Update on Emmet County 911, Phone Outage
(Estherville)—A 911 Outage continues in Emmet County. According to Emmet County Emergency Management, Emmet County is currently dealing with 911 issues caused by the phone carriers. Customers of CenturyLink in Estherville, RingTel in Armstrong and Ringsted and River Valley in Wallingford have been unable to call 911 in Emmet County.
Iowa Lakes Corridor Hands Out Annual Business Recognition Awards
(Spencer)--The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation recognized achievements by local businesses today(Wednesday) at the organization’s 12th Annual Business Recognition Luncheon at the Clay County Regional Events Center in Spencer. The Economic Development Impact Award was given to Lyle Hevern of Estherville who will be retiring in February as Estherville...
wind_hunter group to locate North American Headquarters in Estherville
(Estherville)--A longstanding partnership between the windtest group and windhunter_group is expanding from Europe to North America to provide greater reliability and wind measurement heights for wind energy developers, investors and manufacturers doing business here. windhunter_group is locating its new North American headquarters, windhunter_north_america, in Estherville where windtest north-america has been...
