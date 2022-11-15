(Spencer)--A Storm Lake man escaped injury in a rollover accident early Thursday morning in Clay County. At approximately 8:25 a.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5000 block of Highway 71 for a report of a one vehicle rollover. Following an investigation, it was determined that 20-year-old Josie Henrichs of Storm Lake was driving a 1999 Dodge Dakota, owned by Ross Parcel Landscapes, northbound on Highway 71 when the vehicle lost traction, spun and entered the west ditch. The vehicle rolled over one time before coming to rest on the driver’s side.

