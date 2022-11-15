Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Kansas advanced stats preview
The Texas Longhorns unofficially ended its conference championship run with the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs this past weekend. This week they travel to face the Kansas Jayhawks, who are also currently 6-4. Kansas got out to a surprisingly strong start to the season before losing their starting quarterback Jalon Daniels in Week 7 of the season against TCU. Along with the regular preview for the game, this week, I dove further into the inconsistency in the Longhorns’ performances.
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Thunderbirds Friday Night
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off a 69-64 win against No. 6 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Kansas (3-0) will host Southern Utah (3-1) on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on Big 12 Now with Dave Armstrong, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams making the call.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Can the offense bounce back?
The Texas Longhorns have two more games to prove the trajectory of the program is in the right direction and it starts with a road trip to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas has lost four of the last five games after starting quarterback Jalon Daniels was sidelined...
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Rock Chalk Revenge?
It might be the biggest game on the revenge tour for the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian: the Kansas Jayhawks!. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker preview the bowl-eligible Jayhawks on the latest Winning is Hard podcast. They open with Wescott’s remaining takeaways from the Longhorns’ loss to TCU and their...
ESPN
Wilson leads No. 6 Kansas against Southern Utah after 25-point outing
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jalen Wilson scored 25 points in Kansas' 69-64 win over the Duke Blue Devils. Kansas went 34-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks averaged...
KU’s Jackson becoming a top threat under the net
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Taiyanna Jackson is emerging as one of women’s college basketball’s best centers. “It is like having a security blanket,” guard Holly Kersgieter said. “Having that rim protector, it’s not like we weren’t confident in her, but sometime’s we’d forget she’s back there because no one wants to go back there.” Jackson’s a […]
What Jerome Tang is saying ahead of Kansas State vs. Kansas City & appearance in the Cayman Islands Classic
This is what Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang is saying ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming game against Kansas City and the Cayman Islands Classic. On his thoughts about the Cal win after reviewing the film…. “I thought defensively we were very good the first 20 minutes except for maybe...
KU Sports
Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
jimmycsays.com
Who would pay for a new downtown stadium, and would John Sherman move the Royals if his proposed abandonment of Kauffman Stadium is spurned?
After a year of anteing up tidbits and teasers, Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman has shoved all his chips to center table. It’s a huge bet that Kansas City and Jackson County will come up with the bulk of $2 billion to finance a new downtown baseball stadium, to be ready by the time the Royals’ lease of Kauffman Stadium expires in 2031.
Former Royals player, lifelong fan react to the stadium relocation
Reactions from the community are varied following the announcement that Kansas City Royals will leave Kauffman Stadium and start looking for an alternative location.
bluevalleypost.com
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
QSR magazine
El Pollo Loco Signs 8-Unit Deal in Kansas City
El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today it has signed an eight restaurant franchise agreement to develop the Kansas City area, as well as other parts of Kansas and Missouri over the next 10 years. The agreement has been signed with new franchisee...
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children
AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives. This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation […]
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
KCTV 5
Royals preliminary plan for a $2 billion downtown stadium
Matted poodle mix gets new lease on life: ‘He felt like a brand new man’. KC Pet Project staff members didn’t even know what kind of dog Lenny was when he walked through their doors. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The authorities have released bodycam video of a...
Feds abandon forfeiture effort of $165K of marijuana sales seized in KS stop
Federal prosecutors this week dismissed a case this week in which they were seeking to pursue the forfeiture of more than $165,000 seized in May 2021 traffic stop in Kansas.
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
Comments / 0