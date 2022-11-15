ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Kansas advanced stats preview

The Texas Longhorns unofficially ended its conference championship run with the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs this past weekend. This week they travel to face the Kansas Jayhawks, who are also currently 6-4. Kansas got out to a surprisingly strong start to the season before losing their starting quarterback Jalon Daniels in Week 7 of the season against TCU. Along with the regular preview for the game, this week, I dove further into the inconsistency in the Longhorns’ performances.
AUSTIN, TX
Hutch Post

🏀 Jayhawks to Host Thunderbirds Friday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off a 69-64 win against No. 6 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Kansas (3-0) will host Southern Utah (3-1) on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on Big 12 Now with Dave Armstrong, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams making the call.
LAWRENCE, KS
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Can the offense bounce back?

The Texas Longhorns have two more games to prove the trajectory of the program is in the right direction and it starts with a road trip to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas has lost four of the last five games after starting quarterback Jalon Daniels was sidelined...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Winning is Hard Podcast: Rock Chalk Revenge?

It might be the biggest game on the revenge tour for the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian: the Kansas Jayhawks!. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker preview the bowl-eligible Jayhawks on the latest Winning is Hard podcast. They open with Wescott’s remaining takeaways from the Longhorns’ loss to TCU and their...
AUSTIN, TX
ESPN

Wilson leads No. 6 Kansas against Southern Utah after 25-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jalen Wilson scored 25 points in Kansas' 69-64 win over the Duke Blue Devils. Kansas went 34-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks averaged...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU’s Jackson becoming a top threat under the net

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Taiyanna Jackson is emerging as one of women’s college basketball’s best centers. “It is like having a security blanket,” guard Holly Kersgieter said. “Having that rim protector, it’s not like we weren’t confident in her, but sometime’s we’d forget she’s back there because no one wants to go back there.” Jackson’s a […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences

If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
LAWRENCE, KS
jimmycsays.com

Who would pay for a new downtown stadium, and would John Sherman move the Royals if his proposed abandonment of Kauffman Stadium is spurned?

After a year of anteing up tidbits and teasers, Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman has shoved all his chips to center table. It’s a huge bet that Kansas City and Jackson County will come up with the bulk of $2 billion to finance a new downtown baseball stadium, to be ready by the time the Royals’ lease of Kauffman Stadium expires in 2031.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
QSR magazine

El Pollo Loco Signs 8-Unit Deal in Kansas City

El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today it has signed an eight restaurant franchise agreement to develop the Kansas City area, as well as other parts of Kansas and Missouri over the next 10 years. The agreement has been signed with new franchisee...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
KCTV 5

Royals preliminary plan for a $2 billion downtown stadium

Matted poodle mix gets new lease on life: ‘He felt like a brand new man’. KC Pet Project staff members didn’t even know what kind of dog Lenny was when he walked through their doors. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The authorities have released bodycam video of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO

