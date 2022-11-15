Read full article on original website
49ers Released Veteran Quarterback Tuesday Afternoon
The San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
Breaking: Rams Announce Decision On Cooper Kupp
The Rams will be without Cooper Kupp for at least the next four weeks. After suffering a severe high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, last year's triple crown receiver will require surgery and is headed to the IR. The news come via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. Kupp's...
numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) expected to miss 'some time'
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) is expected to miss "some time" with the injury he suffered in the team's Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp's injury looked bad on the screen, and head coach Sean McVay did not seem optimistic in the team's postgame press conference. The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp did seem to avoid a fracture and the "worst case" scenario, but fantasy managers with Kupp on their teams will likely be without their top player for multiple weeks. Last year's Super Bowl champions are now 3-6 and in fourth place in their division, so they could consider taking a cautious approach with their star's recovery.
NFL Analysis Network
Why The Rams’ Season Is Over Following Cooper Kupp Injury
Things have been a struggle for the Los Angeles Rams thus far in the 2022 season. They are currently 3-6 and heading on the road for a matchup with the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. Winning has been a tall task for the Rams, but it is going to get even tougher going forward.
iheart.com
Cooper Kupp's Injury Status Determined
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will miss at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, head coach Sean McVay confirmed via NFL Network's Kayla Burton on Tuesday (November 15). McVay confirmed Kupp will require surgery for the injury, according to Burton....
2 reasons Odell Beckham Jr. is the Rams’ last hope after Cooper Kupp injury
Following a Super Bowl victory last season, the Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 season. Led by Matthew Stafford, they currently sit at 3-6 and are fourth in the NFC West. Many believed that with Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Sean McVay...
Matthew Stafford injury report will cushion Cooper Kupp surgery blow for Rams
Despite the recent injury updates on Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, it’s not all bad news for the Los Angeles Rams. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Stafford has returned to practice for the Rams on Wednesday. The star quarterback entered concussion protocol and missed their Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals, but his return to practice puts him well on track to feature in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints.
Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery and be placed on IR
The Rams will be without Cooper Kupp for at least the next four weeks. Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Kupp has a high ankle sprain and will need surgery. Kupp will be placed on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the next four weeks. Kupp injured...
2023 Four-star schedules visit to Chapel Hill
The UNC football target will take his first visit to North Carolina for Saturday night's contest against the Yellow Jackets.
numberfire.com
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (abdomen) DNP on Wednesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hardman opened the week with a DNP after sitting out Week 10's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an abdominal injury. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion protocol) were also absent.
Yardbarker
Jets Receiver Could Return From Knee Injury Against Patriots This Week
Corey Davis hasn't played for the Jets since he suffered a knee injury back in Week 7. While the veteran receiver hasn't returned to practice yet, sitting out again on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is optimistic about Davis' status for Sunday's game against the Patriots in New England.
Rams Make Official Roster Decision On Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 NFL season with hopes of repeating their Super Bowl success from last year. Poor play, injuries and a multitude of other problems have the Rams closer to finishing last in their division than winning a Super Bowl. Things went from bad to worse during the team's loss to the Arizona Cardinals over the weekend as well.
Rams Wideout Cooper Kupp Sends Message After Injury Update
On Tuesday, it was revealed Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp would be sidelined for a minimum of four games due to ankle surgery. In his sixth NFL season, Kupp is expected to undergo ankle surgery, as revealed by Rams head coach Sean McVay — placing the 29-year-old veteran on Los Angeles’ injured reserve. Following the news, Kupp released a reassuring and thankful statement, reaching out to supporters who have kept the wideout in their thoughts through this setback.
No. 13 Auburn looks to stay hot, hosts Texas Southern
The challenges keep coming for No. 13 Auburn, which has approached the midway point of a run that has it
