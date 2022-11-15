Read full article on original website
Fed paper looks at theoretical role of remuneration, convenience in CBDC design
The importance of remuneration in the design of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) was emphasized in a paper released by the United States Federal Reserve Board on Nov. 17. The paper, part of the Fed’s Finance and Economics Discussion Series, reviews the theoretical literature on CBDCs in large, developed economies, with a particular view to the United States. It looks at the risks and benefits to the banking system of introducing a CBDC, with a particular focus on the role of CBDC design in the implementation of monetary policy and remuneration — that is, payment of interest — as a critical design feature.
Bahamian liquidators reject validity of FTX’s US bankruptcy filing
Brian Simms, the court-appointed provisional liquidator overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of FTX Digital Markets in the Bahamas, has called into question the validity of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by subsidiary FTX Trading and 134 other affiliates in a Delaware court on Nov. 14. In the Nov. 15 document, Simms...
FTX collapse was a ‘dumpster fire,’ says US lawmaker announcing investigative hearing
Members of the United States House Financial Services Committee have scheduled a December hearing aimed at exploring the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and “broader consequences for the digital asset ecosystem.”. In a Nov. 16 announcement, the House committee said it expected to hear from individuals and companies involved...
Genesis Global halts withdrawals citing 'unprecedented market turmoil'
According to a new tweet by Genesis Global on Nov. 16, the institutional crypto lender said it would “temporarily suspend redemptions and new loan originations in the lending business.” In explaining the decision, the firm cited “unprecedented market turmoil” related to the collapse of troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, resulting in “abnormal” levels of withdrawals that Genesis Global claims to have exceeded its current liquidity.
Abu Dhabi grants Binance financial services permission, economist hits out
Abu Dhabi’s Global Market (ADGM) and Financial Services Regulatory Authority have granted cryptocurrency exchange Binance clearance to offer its services in the region. An official announcement from the United Arab Emirates capital’s financial center confirmed that Binance will be cleared to offer cryptocurrency custodial services to professional clients once it has met the requirements for its Financial Services Permission.
Ethereum Climate Platform launches to address the network’s prior PoW emissions
Months after the Ethereum Merge, when the network shifted to the more eco-friendly proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus, the Ethereum community is now shifting its focus to redress the network’s former proof-of-work (PoW) carbon emissions. At the COP 27 climate action event, Web3 firms, civil society leaders and the United Nations...
Crypto skeptic Brad Sherman: federal financial regulators 'sound like Sam Bankman-Fried'
California Representative Brad Sherman, who repeatedly called for a ban on U.S. residents buying crypto, accused leaders at several financial agencies of parroting former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s ideas on regulating digital assets. In a Nov. 16 hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Sherman directed his remarks to...
Bahamian securities regulator ordered the transfer of FTX’s digital assets
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) said it had ordered the transfer of all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) to a digital wallet owned by the commission on Nov. 12. In a Nov. 17 statement, the SCB said it exercised its power as a regulator acting under...
Metaverse ‘explosion’ will be driven by B2B, not retail consumers: KPMG partner
The Australian arm of Big Four accounting firm KPMG could soon be holding executive meetings and closing multi-million dollar deals with clients in the metaverse, with the firm now exploring how the revolutionary technology can transform its business model. In a recent interview, KPMG’s James Mabbott, partner in charge at...
US Sen. Warren and Durbin demand answers from Bankman-Fried and his successor at FTX
United States Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Durbin wrote to the former and current CEOs of FTX — Sam Bankman-Fried and John Jay Ray III, respectively — on Nov. 16 to ask for more information on the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. They made 13 requests for documents, lists and answers.
Bitstamp gets a crypto license from the Bank of Spain
Crypto exchange Bitstamp reported obtaining a license for operations with crypto in Spain. It marks approval in yet another European jurisdiction for an exchange, which has been focusing on the European Union market since its launch in 2011. The company revealed the news about its Spanish license on Nov. 17....
Bitcoin price target now $13.5K as BTC trader says ‘exit all the markets’
Bitcoin (BTC) ranged around $16,500 on Nov. 17 as markets digested the latest events surrounding exchange FTX. FTX CEO tells of “complete failure of corporate controls”. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD seeing only mild volatility at the Wall Street open. The pair showed acclimatization to...
First omnichain smart contracts platform launches in full: Interview with ZetaChain
DeFi is supposed to be the great recalibrator of finance. It is supposed to offer people a better alternative to traditional centralized financial tools and services. Recently, we've all seen how centralized services can result in catastrophic losses for users due to lack of transparency. However, as it stands now,...
FTX market aftershock reportedly causes Genesis Block to cease trading in Hong Kong
In the wake of the recent FTX scandal, another crypto business is feeling the market effects. Genesis Block, a frontrunner for providing cryptocurrency retail services in Hong Kong, announced it will cease trading and shutter operations, according to reports. According to an email sent out to its customers by the...
Founder of Web3 social video platform Cheelee to launch $200M crypto winter solidarity fund
The founder of blockchain-based social video platform Cheelee and its sister Web2 mobile app NUTSon announced the launch of a $200-million support program for affected global cryptocurrency exchanges. The investments will go through the crypto winter solidarity fund run by Roman Alekseev and his partners, as his recent Instagram post states.
SBF received $1B in personal loans from Alameda: FTX bankruptcy filing
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried received a $1 billion personal loan from one of four silo companies deeply involved in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. A formal declaration in ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings from FTX’s new CEO, John Ray III, has revealed further misappropriation of funds by Bankman Fried.
How a single strategy crypto algorithm gained 176.31% while Bitcoin tanked 65% in 2022
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of how one simple rule created the kind of insane return on investment noted in the headline — during one of the worst Crypto Winters in recent history — let’s be clear on one thing. You can’t copy this now.
Aussie treasurer promises crypto regulation next year amid FTX debacle
The Australian government has doubled down on its commitment towards a robust regulatory framework for crypto following the catastrophic collapse of FTX last week. A spokesperson for Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Treasury said it is now planning on regulations to improve investor protection next year, according to a Nov. 16 report from the AFR.
DeFi platforms see profits amid FTX collapse and CEX exodus: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The FTX collapse has created a sense of uncertainty among large and retail investors alike, who are not very sure whether they should...
FTX names Kroll as claims agent, to update users on bankruptcy developments
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has appointed restructuring administration firm Kroll as its agent to track all claims against FTX and ensure interested parties are notified of developments throughout its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. Known as the “claims and noticing agent,” Kroll was appointed to the role on Nov. 12, with...
