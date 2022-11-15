Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Accident in Ripon Occurs Between Sedan and Big Rig
Accident at South Carrolton Avenue Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. An injury accident involving a big rig and sedan occurred in Ripon, north of Modesto, on November 16. The collision happened around 2:44 p.m. on South Carrolton Avenue at Mello Road, partially blocking the intersection. A tow truck was called to remove the Honda Accord involved in the crash, which exited the roadway, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50
Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Something needs to be done’: Officials consider reconfiguration for sections of US 50
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year, and said it has found mixed reactions from the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
AOL Corp
Deadly crash closes lanes of I-80 between Citrus Heights and Roseville, CHP says
A fatal crash closed lanes of traffic Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 near the Sacramento-Placer county line, according to the California Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 8:45 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near Riverside Avenue, according to the CHP’s online activity log. The CHP activity log...
Mountain Democrat
Camino’s Mason Visman found dead following Highway 50 DUI crash
Mason Visman, 34, of Camino was found dead Sunday afternoon near Highway 50 and Mosquito Road in Placerville. CHP officers are also investigating car crash the night before, where driver Erica Chambers, 35, also a Camino resident, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after she attempted to flee the scene.
mymotherlode.com
Another Mountain Pass Closes For The Winter Season
Sonora, CA – Caltrans closes another regional mountain pass this week. Due to recent snowfall, Caltrans officially closed Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass for the winter from the Mt. Reba turnoff just west of Lake Alpine to Silver Creek, 5 miles west of the Highway 89 junction in Alpine County. As reported here on Tuesday, Sonora Pass was closed from the Sno-Park gate east of Strawberry in Tuolumne County to the U.S. 395 junction in Mono County.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver
A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
mymotherlode.com
Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Downtown Sonora
Sonora, CA — Sonora police are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in downtown Sonora. The crash occurred around noon on South Washington Street/Highway 49, near the intersection with Jackson Street. That section of the roadway was shut down for about 10 minutes while officers redirected traffic around the area. Sonora Police report that the pedestrian was injured, but they did not have details on their condition. Traffic is no longer impacted by the crash.
Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville
PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
Crash on Interstate 80 kills toddler, leaves two other people with major injuries
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision at the Riverside Avenue on-ramp on eastbound Interstate 80 resulted in the death of a toddler, according to the California Highway Patrol. Video Above: Body found near area where DUI crash occurred The CHP’s Auburn office said that a white Volkswagon sedan with a possible flat tire was […]
CHP investigating after body found near crash in El Dorado County
PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Placerville Motorcycle Collision Injures Rider
Sly Park Road Accident Reported Between Motorcycle and Pickup. A motorcycle collision with a pickup in Placerville on November 12 caused injuries to the rider. The accident occurred on Sly Park Road near Meadowland Drive around 11:27 a.m. The report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the rider of the motorcycle landed in the reporting person’s front yard. A tow was called to remove the Honda motorcycle. The CHP is investigating how the accident occurred and assigning blame for the crash.
Toddler dies, 2 adults injured in crash on California's I-80
A toddler was killed in a crash Wednesday on eastbound I-80 in Citrus Heights, Calif., officials said.
roseville.ca.us
New traffic signal on Taylor Road
A new traffic signal has been installed at Taylor Road and the Golfland Sunsplash driveway to assist drivers and pedestrians. The signal is scheduled for activation on Thursday, Nov. 17. Please be prepared to stop. The signal will feature a flashing yellow left-turn arrow to reduce wait times when traffic...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Fire Department says trailer full of hazardous chemicals from deceased chemist stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said Thursday that one of its trailers full of hazardous chemicals from a deceased chemist was stolen. The chemicals inside that trailer could be dangerous if inhaled, the fire department said. Fire crews in late October went to a scheduled clean-up of...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 2:15 p.m.: Fire resources have extinguished a shed fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews were able to knock down the blaze before any flames were able to spread to nearby grass. A small crew will remain on the scene to mop up for about an hour and what ignited the fire is under investigation.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrest, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 27. Tyler Tallmadge Norwood, 29, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 11800 block of...
Fire at Sacramento tire shop prompts firefighter response
SACRAMENTO -- A fire at a tire shop in North Sacramento prompted a response from firefighters.Crews that arrived at the fire on Marysville Boulevard and North Avenue said this was the second fire at the business in weeks.No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
KCRA.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten...
goldcountrymedia.com
Twelve Bridges High School was on lockdown after traffic stop
Twelve Bridges High School went on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday after a suspect attempted to flee from the Lincoln Police Department during a traffic stop, according to a Western Placer School District spokesperson Emma Oehler. The Lincoln Police Department initiated a traffic stop that resulted in the suspect fleeing toward...
