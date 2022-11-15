Read full article on original website
Cherri Ashton
3d ago
There are many predators like this. They come on as really nice and caring people. However, they're waiting for the opportunity to pounce. Hold her accountable and throw her in jail!
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day eventJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Related
accesswdun.com
8 suspects arrested in Gwinnett County for human trafficking and gang activity
Eight suspects were arrested recently in Gwinnett County following an investigation into human trafficking, racketeering and gang activity. According to a press release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, warrants were taken out on Nov. 11 and the arrests were made by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Section. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Gang Prosecution Unit.
2 teens charged in shooting that killed 16-year-old outside Gwinnett supermarket
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Florida deputies arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County. Police responded to the shooting Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers found 16-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators searching for Flowery Branch car break-in suspect
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into cars in Flowery Branch. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared video of a suspect accused of breaking into two cars on Nov. 11 on Railroad Avenue. The suspect took a leak detector and...
Canton police investigate whether remains found this week related to other cases
Human remains found Thursday in Cherokee County are now being examined by the GBI, the Canton Police Department said....
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting outside Gwinnett County supermarket leaves teenage boy dead, girl hospitalized
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said first responders rushed a 17-year-old girl to a hospital and officers found a 16-year-old boy shot the death in a car after a shooting on Wednesday night. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of La Mexicana...
accesswdun.com
Bail bondsman impersonates an officer, forces his way into a Lawrenceville home
Two men were arrested after one of them pretended to be a police officer and forced himself into a Lawrenceville home, scaring children who were present at the time. One of the men, who work for a bail bond company, knocked on the door of the Lawrenceville home wearing a badge, vest and police belt. According to Channel 2 Action News, he claimed to be a part of a fugitive task force. When the door was opened by an 11-year-old, one of them put his foot in the door frame and forced his way inside. There were other young children inside and the mother told news sources the kids were all terrified.
Caregiver arrested, accused of stealing $100K from couple in Hall County
A woman was arrested Monday after Hall County authorities said she stole more than $100,000 from a couple....
Family wants answers after DeKalb store manager dies trying to stop teen driver doing doughnuts
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 31-year-old man is dead after police said he tried to stop a reckless driver. Channel 2 Action News learned the driver is a minor. “I don’t know exactly what happened,” the victim’s father told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Tuesday.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Woman pours bleach and BBQ sauce on another’s clothes; male subject hacks wall with hatchet after his mother takes his phone
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Bryant...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Loganville woman, 21, arrested following vehicle pursuit; property thefts and entering autos
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Thursday, Nov. 10 – Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. ZONE 3. Arrest – 31-year-old Monroe man was arrested for...
57-Year-Old Gina Ayres Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 20 In Forsyth County on Thursday just before 7 a.m. According to the GSP, a central EMS Ambulance was heading to an emergency call with its sirens activated when it entered the center turn lane to bypass traffic.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Men wanted for entering victim's car at Henry County gas station
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are searching for two suspects accused of entering a stranger's car in the middle of the day at a Henry County gas station. The Henry County Police Department shared two surveillance photos of the suspects taken at a Mobil gas station on Highway 138 in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
A former elementary school nurse held Spencer Feuerstein’s hand as he clung to life moments after being struck by a vehicle last week.
1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center
A shooting at a Gwinnett County shopping center left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured Wednesday evening, according to police.
Hall County homeless man missing for weeks, family worried
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has issued a "BOLO" alert for missing 48-year-old Richard Parker. Police said he was last seen in the area of Clarks Bridge Road and C. Rogers Road in Gainesville. His family told police since he is homeless, it isn't unusual for...
Beauty supply store owner killed during robbery; 1 arrested, 1 person of interest unidentified
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — East Point police are investigating the shooting death of a beauty supply store owner who was beloved by the community. Officers responded to the 3100 block of Washington Road on Tuesday to a person down call at the Beauty World Beauty Supply store. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
16-year-old dead, 17-year-old injured after shooting in Gwinnett supermarket parking lot
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot that left a 16-year-old dead and 17-year-old injured. Police responded Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound.
accesswdun.com
Cumming man stabbed to death, his friend was arrested
A Cumming man was found stabbed to death this weekend and his family says the sole suspect was a close friend. The Rome-News Tribune reports police were notified of an abandoned car in Rome, GA on Saturday. That led authorities to find the body of Aaron William Davis, 21, about 3 miles away on Tumlin Road.
fox5atlanta.com
16-year-old girl, toddler son reported missing in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old Cherokee County mother and her toddler son. Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez was last heard from around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia.
Officer fires to stop shootout in the middle of DeKalb street, GBI says
Two men wearing ski masks were shooting at each other Monday afternoon in the middle of a south DeKalb County street whe...
Comments / 13