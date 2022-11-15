Two men were arrested after one of them pretended to be a police officer and forced himself into a Lawrenceville home, scaring children who were present at the time. One of the men, who work for a bail bond company, knocked on the door of the Lawrenceville home wearing a badge, vest and police belt. According to Channel 2 Action News, he claimed to be a part of a fugitive task force. When the door was opened by an 11-year-old, one of them put his foot in the door frame and forced his way inside. There were other young children inside and the mother told news sources the kids were all terrified.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO