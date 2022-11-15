ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cooking Corner: Kale, Apple and Pepita Salad

 3 days ago

Cooking Corner: Kale, Apple and Pepita Salad 04:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In this Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle Prepared Foods Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin is mixing up a healthy side option for Thanksgiving Dinner.

To get the recipe for Kale, Apple and Pepita Salad, click here .

WISH-TV

Erika Schlick shares Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad with Apples & Cranberries recipe

Erika Schlick, health coach, blogger and cookbook author, shared how to make Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad with Apples & Cranberries recipe. Schlick helps run the food blog, The Trail To Health and is the cookbook author behind Wandering Palate. Wandering Palate is a 28-day meal plan of healthy paleo travel-inspired recipes that help me stay healthy after years of chronic illness.
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Apple Mango Chicken With Peach Plum Salsa

This apple mango chicken recipe was created for us by Chef Dave Martin. The chicken breasts are marinated in an apple cider and mango marinade overnight, making for sweet-and-juicy results the next day. Top with the late summer plum and peach salsa for another punch of sweetness and a spicy kick. It’s a great, healthy dinner that’s super simple to make and very quick cooking. Why? Because the acids in the mango and cider start to cook the chicken while it’s marinating so they only need cooking a few minutes on each side. Serve with a simple leafy green salad to round out the meal.
Rising prices come for Thanksgiving, how to save some money and make a delicious dinner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just over a week it will be Thanksgiving and a key to success in making sure your dinner is delicious but affordable is to buy now and plan ahead. In a national report, the average Thanksgiving host is now spending nearly $400 on dinner and that includes drinks and decor. That number has increased in recent years with the price of products being higher than they were. However, there are ways to save and leave everyone feeling satisfied. First and foremost, shop now while prices are competitive. Prices tend to rise as the holiday approaches. Next, go for a frozen turkey...
P&V

two-ingredient sweet potato rolls

Yes, you read it right. These are two-ingredient sweet potato rolls, the perfect dinner roll recipe. These rolls are vegan, oil-free, and so perfect and fun to make that I’m pretty sure you’ll make them on repeat. About this recipe. This is a no-yeast sweet potato rolls recipe....
Starbucks employees set to strike on one of the company's busiest days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Red Cup Day for Starbucks, a promotional day many customers take advantage of, but some employees are using the day to demand change.Starbucks workers have been brewing up unions across the country and baristas at the Starbucks located along Rt. 8 in Hampton Township are expected to participate in the protest.According to Restaurant Business Magazine, Starbucks Workers Union will provide a 'Union Red Cup' to customers at organized locations today and they will encourage patrons to show their solidarity with baristas who are picketing.Restaurant Business reports that amid ongoing contract negotiations, the effort is intended to get the company to bargain with workers in good faith.The Hampton location and several others in the Pittsburgh Area have unionized with Workers United, Pennsylvania Joint Board to put an end to low wages and unfair working conditions.Baristas are expected to be outside the store in the morning hours.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
