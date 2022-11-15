Cooking Corner: Kale, Apple and Pepita Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Red Cup Day for Starbucks, a promotional day many customers take advantage of, but some employees are using the day to demand change.Starbucks workers have been brewing up unions across the country and baristas at the Starbucks located along Rt. 8 in Hampton Township are expected to participate in the protest.According to Restaurant Business Magazine, Starbucks Workers Union will provide a 'Union Red Cup' to customers at organized locations today and they will encourage patrons to show their solidarity with baristas who are picketing.Restaurant Business reports that amid ongoing contract negotiations, the effort is intended to get the company to bargain with workers in good faith.The Hampton location and several others in the Pittsburgh Area have unionized with Workers United, Pennsylvania Joint Board to put an end to low wages and unfair working conditions.Baristas are expected to be outside the store in the morning hours.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO