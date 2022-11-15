Nebraska Reports Significant Increase in Stress as Inflation Reaches 40-Year High

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration touts $1.2 billion sent to Nebraska via infrastructure law
The Biden administration announced that so far, Nebraska has received $1.2 billion from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
agupdate.com
21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer
Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura...
KETV.com
How Nebraska's rural school districts keep students safe despite limited resources
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Neb. — The halls of McPherson County School are peaceful, and Superintendent Tim Vanderheiden is doing everything in his power to ensure they stay that way. "I would be lying if [I said] there weren't times where I would see what's going on in the news and...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: University announces historic statewide $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska’s top executives announced the largest fundraising campaign in the history of the university on Tuesday. The 30-minute address detailed the university’s plans to raise $3 billion across 150,000 unique donors through its “Only in Nebraska” campaign, according to University President Ted Carter. The chancellors of the university’s four campuses, including Ronnie Green, Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln each detailed what areas of their campuses would benefit from the funding.
Comments / 0