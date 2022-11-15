ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Norman Police: 1 Found Dead In Ditch

Norman police said it is investigating what led to their discovery of a body in a ditch Wednesday morning. The person was found by police just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Classen Boulevard and Boyd Street. Detectives were contacted and later responded to the scene. The identity of...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Man taken to hospital after suffering stab wound while running from OKC police

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after authorities say he suffered a stab wound while running from police overnight in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police went to an area near Northwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and found a man who had previously been allowed to stay there. Police told KOCO 5 that he was no longer welcome.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bristow man found guilty of 2018 Jenks murder

JENKS, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed Justin Dale Little, 29, of Bristow, Oklahoma was found guilty of first degree murder of his former girlfriend’s new partner. On April 22, 2018, Jonathon Weatherford was found dead, laying on train tracks in Jenks, Oklahoma with a single...
JENKS, OK
KOCO

Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers

OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police releases 2023 Thin Blue Line decal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) released its 2023 Thin Blue Line decal on Thursday to help raise funds for its foundation. The OKC FOP foundation assists injured, disabled, sick or distressed law enforcement members and provides money for medical expenses for members and their families. To help raise money for these costs, the OKC FOP has released their 2023 Thin Blue Line decal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

