Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Dozens arrested in Oklahoma City ‘street takeover’ crackdown
Oklahoma City law enforcement officers are taking actions against dangerous street takeovers.
KTUL
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
KTUL
Driver arrested after Pottawatomie County deputies find meth during traffic stop
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested after deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office were performing a routine traffic stop and found methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On Nov. 11, deputies performed a traffic stop on Michael Medlock. Deputies learned Medlock did not have a valid license...
1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
Norman Police: 1 Found Dead In Ditch
Norman police said it is investigating what led to their discovery of a body in a ditch Wednesday morning. The person was found by police just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Classen Boulevard and Boyd Street. Detectives were contacted and later responded to the scene. The identity of...
KTUL
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
OHP: 17-year-old in critical condition after crash
A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition following a crash in Cleveland County.
KOCO
Man taken to hospital after suffering stab wound while running from OKC police
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after authorities say he suffered a stab wound while running from police overnight in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police went to an area near Northwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and found a man who had previously been allowed to stay there. Police told KOCO 5 that he was no longer welcome.
KOKI FOX 23
Bristow man found guilty of 2018 Jenks murder
JENKS, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed Justin Dale Little, 29, of Bristow, Oklahoma was found guilty of first degree murder of his former girlfriend’s new partner. On April 22, 2018, Jonathon Weatherford was found dead, laying on train tracks in Jenks, Oklahoma with a single...
KTUL
Oklahoma City police release more details on fatal officer-involved shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on Wednesday about a fatal officer-involved shooting. Police said they were notified on Tuesday morning that a man with an out-of-state felony warrant was in a travel trailer at 14000 Iron Road. Officers said the suspect, 38-year-old Timothy Johnson,...
OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Dead
The Oklahoma City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a shooting near McLoud. The shooting happened at a travel trailer around 11 a.m. Tuesday between Southeast 134th Street and Southeast 149th Street, just west of Harrah Road. Authorities said an out-of-state warrant for burglary was being...
KOCO
Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers
OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
Deputies: Woman injured in road rage shooting along I-35
Investigators in McClain County are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect in a road rage incident.
Moore gas station caught on camera overcharging customers, OCC investigation underway
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR)- Caught on camera! The 7-Eleven on Telephone and 4th was seen overcharging a customer over the weekend who says this isn’t the first time they’ve done so. Theresa Patterson told KFOR she typically gets gas at the 7-Eleven on SW 4th because they offer non-ethanol gas. Over the last “four to six […]
KOCO
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud
The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
KTUL
Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police releases 2023 Thin Blue Line decal
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) released its 2023 Thin Blue Line decal on Thursday to help raise funds for its foundation. The OKC FOP foundation assists injured, disabled, sick or distressed law enforcement members and provides money for medical expenses for members and their families. To help raise money for these costs, the OKC FOP has released their 2023 Thin Blue Line decal.
KOKI FOX 23
Bixby man gets five years in prison for trying to steal secrets from Oil and Gas Company
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Bixby man was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for a conspiracy to steal trade Secrets from an Oklahoma City Oil and Gas Company this week. Joshua Decker, 37, of Bixby, Oklahoma, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for...
DOJ opens investigation into State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City
The Department of Justice announced that it has opened an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Comments / 0