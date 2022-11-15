MANSFIELD, La. -- A two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Mansfield claimed the life of a Georgia man. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Oxford Road near Kyle Porter Road. State police said Damien Milligan, 42, of McDonough, Ga., was traveling south on Oxford Road in his 2019 Ram pickup when he went off the road and hit the trailer of a parked 2010 Mack truck. Milligan's truck caught on fire after impact.

