ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State's Jalen Pickett Produces a Rare College Basketball Feat

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LXvQ_0jBgh05100

Penn State's Jalen Pickett has kicked off his All-Big Ten candidacy right this season, compiling the team's first triple-double in 24 years. That he did so without a turnover made his performance even more impressive.

Pickett had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the Lions' 68-62 win over Butler on Tuesday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Pickett's performance lifted Penn State to a victory in the Gavitt Tipoff Games and to the Lions' second 3-0 start in three years.

Pickett's triple-double marked the first for Penn State since Calvin Booth went for 19-10-10 in the 1998 NIT Tournament? How long ago was that? Booth's son Carey is part of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class.

Further, Pickett produced a rare turnover-free triple-double performance. According to Sports Reference, Pickett's was just the eighth such Division I triple-double in college basketball over the past four years.

"He rebounds at a high level. That’s where some of those numbers start to creep up on you, that you don’t realize are there," Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said of Pickett after the game. "... As for the assists, he just sees the floor now. He starts to do things as he starts to play in the post or off picks. He’s adjusting as the game goes.

"There may be things he misses early on in the game, but he makes the switch pretty quickly after learning about it. He’s also really good at seeing the defense and trying to take advantage of the opportunity."

Shrewsberry also wanted to talk about the end of the game, a situation from which the Lions can learn. Penn State led Butler by 14 points with 3:56 remaining, then committed four turnovers and two fouls on successive possessions.

Butler went on a 12-2 run, cutting Penn State's lead to four with 28 seconds remaining. Those were important lessons to learn in a win, Shrewsberry said.

"We didn't perform well at the end," Shrewsberry said. "I think we'll be better. I think that’s because that is us not playing together. [We got] a little bit loose at the end but for stretches, I thought we played really well. I thought we really guarded. I thought we got them into the shots we wanted them to take. We kept our defense. We kept our shell intact, but we didn't have to over rotate too much, which keeps us in great block-out position.

"So, you know, for the third game in a row, we will rebound somebody. "Those are things you talk about, right? When you have a small team, your base defense has to be really solid."

Penn State hits the road this week for the first time, traveling to the Charleston Classic beginning Thursday. The Lions play Furman at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

James Franklin on quarterback Christian Veilleux: "I hope he stays at Penn State"

To his teammates, Sean Clifford is 'very underappreciated'

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllPennState

Penn State Improves to 4-0 With Win Over Furman

Penn State pulled the ripcord on a 17-point, second-half lead but held on for the second straight game, defeating Furman 73-68 on Thursday in the Charleston Classic. The Lions, 4-0 for the second time four seasons, will meet Virginia Tech in Friday's second round. Furman (2-1) was Penn State's highest-ranked...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. State College, Pa. — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
AllPennState

Penn State Knocking on the CFP's Top-10 Door

Penn State improved three spots to No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, positioning the team well for a New Year's 6 bowl invitation. The Lions (8-2) are in contention for an NY6 bowl depending on their finish and final rank. By finishing the regular season at 10-2, Penn State would be a prime candidate for the Orange or Cotton Bowl and possibly the Rose Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Altoona, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Penns Valley Area High School football team will have a game with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School on November 18, 2022, 15:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ALTOONA, PA
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
770
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

 https://ww.si.com/college/pennstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy