247Sports

Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course

After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Final Stats and Notes; Florida State 49, Louisiana 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- No. 19 Florida State defeated Louisiana, 49-17, on Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Here are some final stats and notes from that victory:. - FSU improved to 8-3 on the season, their best mark since the 2016 season through 11 games. FSU is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more

AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Beamer must move quickly post Clemson

If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'

AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 8-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 19 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach

This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board

Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss

Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

247Sports

