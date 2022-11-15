Read full article on original website
Eagles fall to Rosemount in state semifinals
The Eden Prairie Eagles battled Rosemount to the very end in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium Friday night, but came up just short in a 14-10 decision. Rosemount jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. After an Eagles fumble on the opening kickoff, the Irish recovered the ball on the [...]
willmarradio.com
State Football Semifinals Start Today
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The 2022 Minnesota High School State Football Semifinals are scheduled for this week in all seven classes, with the winners advancing to the Prep Bowl Championships in two weeks (December 2-3). There are four games on Thursday's docket in Minneapolis. Here is the semi-final schedule, with all games taking place at U-S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis:
pipestonestar.com
Johnson selected for All-Star football game
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) and the Minnesota Vikings have announced the 12 coaches and 88 players who will participate in the 2022 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game (49th Annual MFCA All-Star Football Game). The 49th Annual All-Star Game will showcase outstanding senior players from the 2022 Minnesota high school football season.
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Men's Basketball Falls at Minnesota, 68-60
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—After a solid first half that saw Central Michigan trail by just five points, Minnesota took advantage of 28.2 percent second half shooting by the Chippewas to claim a 68-60 victory Thursday evening at Williams Arena. The loss drops Central Michigan to 1-2 on the young season, while Minnesota improves to 3-1. For the game, Central Michigan shot 30.6 percent (22-72) and hit only 6-25 of its 3-point field goal attempts. Sophomore point guard Kevin Miller led the Chippewas with a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds as he finished with 15 points in the first half. Junior guard Jesse Zarzuela finished with 15 points and hit three 3-pointers, freshman guard Reggie Bass scored a career-high 10 points, and senior forward Miroslav Stafl scored eight points with five rebounds before fouling out.
103.7 THE LOON
Twins Unveil Newest Jersey Collection
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A new era for the Minnesota Twins has begun. The team unveiled their newest jersey collection for upcoming season Friday afternoon. The new marks and uniforms pay homage to club heritage, and showcase the future. The process began in early 2020 and took nearly two years...
103.7 THE LOON
YouTube Host Discovers Paul Allen And the Electric Vikings PxP
If you are a Vikings fan, and if you have ever listened to the Vikings games on the radio instead of watching it on TV you know and have definitely heard Paul Allen and his "electric" and colorful play by play. Obviously when you watch the game on TV you...
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
103.7 THE LOON
Winter Market Coming To Minnesota Vikings’ Facility In Eagan
The first-ever Winter Markets at Viking Lakes will take place this winter in Eagan, Minnesota. The event is slated to host 20+ market vendors, food trucks, special drinks and other activities including visits from Santa himself. The fun begins on November 26th and runs through December 18th from 10 a.m....
Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
valleynewslive.com
Man rushed to hospital after crash in Todd County, MN
NEAR STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Staples, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 2:30 a.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210. The report says 24-year-old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd, MN...
103.7 THE LOON
Princeton Picks Up Grant
PRINCETON (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced 34 communities will benefit from over $20 million in Small Cities Development Grants. Among the recipients, Princeton will receive $600,000 to help with a planned road construction project. City officials say the money will be used to help reconstruct a...
gowatertown.net
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
newsdakota.com
Semi Strikes I-94 Overhead Interchange Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Minneapolis, MN man is facing charges of care required after striking an overhead interchange on I-94 east of Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the driver was eastbound on I-94 12 miles east of Jamestown when he began traveling from shoulder to shoulder. At the overhead interchange at exit 272, the driver went through the guard rail and scraped down the support pillars on the driver side. The trailer got hung up on the supports.
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
103.7 THE LOON
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Extended
FOLEY -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca will last a little longer. Project officials had hoped to reopen the highway at the start of the week. But, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says due to this week's snow, crews are unable to put down the road markings.
This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday
THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!
We are happy to report that Takeysha Robinson, Godmother of Brayden Foster, has reported that Brayden Foster has been found and is safe. She is thankful for all the help and for everyone who shared the story and provided tips to help find Brayden Foster.
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
willmarradio.com
Four hurt in crash south of Kandiyohi
(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.
103.7 THE LOON
