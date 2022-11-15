Read full article on original website
Wednesday’s Child: Arkansas couple shares journey of growing family through adoption
Lillie Price shared the journey of how her family has grown through adopting children in need of a forever family.
KATV
Local unsheltered community dealing with winter temperatures on the streets
Little Rock (KATV) — As temperatures begin to drop, warmth is a necessity and some have not been as fortunate. Many in the unsheltered community are turning to shelters during the winter months, but one unsheltered woman said she still lives on the streets. "Most of the shelters are...
KATV
Community yard sale helps White County residents with legal fees
Little Rock (KATV) — For the last two years, the Community Yard Sale team in Searcy has been holding a community yard sale to help White County residents with legal fees and fines. The event is with a partnership of several churches in the community. Donations are organized for...
Please share their story & find their furever homes
Adam Tindall and Lacy Hodge with the North Little Rock Animal Shelter introduce us to two of their sweetest, adoptable puppies.
Hot Springs man turns art into booming business while providing scholarships to college students
From a passion for art to a booming business, Shawn Newton is rewriting the story of his life, all thanks to a pen.
mdmh-conway.com
Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season
Little Rock, Arkansas – On May 20, the Riverdale Shopping Center was repurchased. The shopping center is undergoing redevelopment at the moment. T.J. and J. are the two purchasing partners. The owners of Eat My Catfish and Lefler Capital are Travis Hester and Lefler. With more than $500K invested...
Salvation Army rolls out holiday giving campaigns in Arkansas
It's beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas which means the Salvation Army is rolling out its holiday campaigns.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Birth Announcements
Amanda Pinasco and Jonathan Hembrey of Heber Springs announce the birth of their son. Kasen Ray Hembrey was born Oct. 25 at 6:06 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 ¼ inches long. His sibling is Oaklee Blickenstaff, 4. Athena...
KATV
AG Rutledge introduces Arkansas law that protects seniors from financial exposition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge highlights an award-winning state law on Wednesday. Rutledge and her members of the General Assembly introduced an Arkansas law to help protect Arkansas seniors as well as individuals with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation.
Ward pizza shop reopens and rebounds following owners being blindsided by lease dispute
A pizza shop in Ward is back open after having to close doors suddenly due to a dispute on their lease.
whiterivernow.com
Man ends up in pond before trip to jail
A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
Thieves pepper spray employees at Sissy’s Log Cabin in Promenade
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab theft at the Sissy’s Log Cabin jewelry store in the Promenade shopping center. According to officials, the store was open and customers were inside when this happened. Multiple suspects entered the store, pepper...
Central Arkansas Water improvement plan could increase customers' bills
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Around Pulaski County, some water pipes are more than 100 years old, according to Doug Shackleford with Central Arkansas Water (CAW). Last Thursday, commissioners heard findings from a study that outlined the improvements that need to happen and how much they could cost. "We have...
Two fires reported in Little Rock, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock firefighters were called to two separate fires Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the corner of 17th and Dennison Street to put out a fire that started in the center part and moved to the attic. That fire, which started roughly before 11:40...
3 Streets in Arkansas Named After Star Trek Characters -Why?
If you grew up watching Star Trek in the 1960s, then you can appreciate this story about the connection Star Trek has to the state of Arkansas. Did you know there are several streets in West Little Rock named after characters in the long-running series?. And if you are wondering...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
KATV
Little Rock police seeking information into Hanger Hill homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police are seeking information regarding a homicide that happened earlier this year. On June 5, around 8 p.m. police responded to 15th Street and Hanger Hill for a shooting in progress. Officers arrived and made contact with a black male, who they...
A North Little Rock high school honors the life of a 17 year old shot and killed
A high school basketball team is grieving the loss of a teammate after a shooting Friday night in North Little Rock on McCain boulevard left two 17-year-olds dead.
Cabot police search for missing 17-year-old
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 15. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her house on Mystery Lake Drive in Cabot, and authorities believe she may have left the area in an unknown vehicle.
