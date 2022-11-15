PEKIN, Ill. – We’re learning more about the death of a Pekin man, days after he was severely beaten and as the man accused of doing it now faces murder charges. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Richard Wass, 53, was pronounced dead at his home Friday, November 11, and while an autopsy has been held, the cause of death is being withheld.

PEKIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO