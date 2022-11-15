Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Man wanted since April for shooting arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they finally have a man in custody who’s been wanted since an April shooting. Police say Jahmahn Williams, 19, was arrested Thursday on charges of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Damage to Property, and Burglary. He and Jontarique...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: 50 rounds fired as man is injured after South Peoria shooting-Police
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating as they say a total of 50 rounds were fired in South Peoria Friday afternoon. The first call of a ShotSpotter alert came in at 12:38 p.m. Friday near Montana and Ligonier, with 35 rounds fired. Then, within a span of three...
1470 WMBD
Bond set in Pekin homicide case
PEKIN, Ill. – Bond was set Thursday at $2.5 million in the case of the Peoria man accused of killing a neighbor. The Tazewell County State’s Attorney says Kolby Kincade, 20, is being charged with First-Degree Murder, Home Invasion, and Aggravated Battery. This, after Kincade was arrested again...
1470 WMBD
Victim identified in Pekin homicide as suspect remains jailed
PEKIN, Ill. – We’re learning more about the death of a Pekin man, days after he was severely beaten and as the man accused of doing it now faces murder charges. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Richard Wass, 53, was pronounced dead at his home Friday, November 11, and while an autopsy has been held, the cause of death is being withheld.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man gets decades in prison on federal meth-related charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man described by federal prosecutors as the leader of an extensive methamphetamine conspiracy will spend the next three decades in jail. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Christopher Williams, Jr., 32, was given 360 months in prison after pleading guilty back in May to several methamphetamine-related charges, including Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess it.
1470 WMBD
Victim in Peoria Heights fire identified
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner is identifying the victim in the fatal fire earlier this week in Peoria Heights. Coroner Jamie Harwood says dental records had to be used to identify Nathan Cannon, 32, who died of severe smoke inhallation based on an autopsy. The fire destroyed...
1470 WMBD
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
1470 WMBD
Ground broken on new East Peoria fire station
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A project that’s been talked about for 30 years in East Peoria, but really put into motion in the last three years, is now about to become reality. Ground has been broken on a $3.5 million new fire station to be located next to Illinois Central College’s East Peoria campus.
1470 WMBD
Home likely destroyed after early morning blaze in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. — An investigation continues in the wake of a devastating fire in one Washington, Illinois neighborhood. Local fire officials say it happened just before 8:40 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Walnut Street. They indicated the people occupying the home managed to get to safety in...
1470 WMBD
PFD: Electrical fire leads to thousands in damage to Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire officials say a home sustained $90,000 dollars in damage as the result of an electrical fire Wednesday afternoon. It happened around noon at a two-story house at 6875 North Fox Point Dr. in a residential neighborhood off North Knoxville Ave. and Bethany Way. Firefighters...
1470 WMBD
Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
1470 WMBD
Peoria area hospitals ask public to limit visits to patients
PEORIA, Ill. — If you have a friend or loved one residing at one of Peoria’s many hospital facilities, you are asked to limit your visitation. The Peoria City/County Health Department issued the release Thursday on behalf of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health’s Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin campuses, Hopedale Medical Complex, and Kindred Hospital.
1470 WMBD
Ground broken on new Peoria County HHS building
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria County officials are using some of $34 million in COVID-19-related funds to build a new facility combining several departments. Ground has been broken on a new Health and Human Services Building to be located on the site of the current Peoria City/County Health Department site on Sheridan Road.
