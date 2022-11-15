Read full article on original website
Ferris wheel coming to downtown Spartanburg for the holidays
From Skating on the Square to carousels, the city of Spartanburg has added something downtown for the holidays. For this holiday season, they will be placing a Ferris wheel downtown.
gsabizwire.com
Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat
Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
FOX Carolina
New holiday attraction coming to Spartanburg
FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 7NEWS visited a restaurant in Abbeville weaving Southern flavors into their dishes that represent cultures from around the world. From Sunday brunch to elevated dinners with live music Indigenous Underground will not disappoint. Owner Erica Miccier interest in cooking began as a mother of three undergoing treatment for kidney disease. She said […]
greenvillejournal.com
Washington High School Alumni Association to host fundraising banquet for new memorial
The Washington High School Alumni Association will host a kick-off fundraising banquet in Greenville at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites at 670 Verdae Blvd. and include performances and remarks by:. Washington alumnus, musician and composer Rawn Harbor. Greenville’s first Poet Laureate...
tribpapers.com
A Dickens Christmas in Historic Biltmore Village
Biltmore Village – Celebrating the history, culture, arts, and architectural treasures for which the village has become renowned, “A Dickens Christmas” is scheduled for Friday & Saturday, December 2nd & 3rd, 2022. For the last 33 years, this annual holiday event has been delighting children of all ages and bringing the spirit of the holiday season to bear in Historic Biltmore Village. The magic and charm of Historic Biltmore Village, filled with Dickens carolers and lit with holiday lights after dark, is truly unparalleled.
greenvillejournal.com
Travelers Rest Farmers Market to host over 100 vendors to its Christmas market
Travelers Rest Farmers Market will welcome 108 vendors to its Very Merry Christmas Market on Dec. 10 at Trailblazer Park. The event, which will run from noon to 4 p.m., will feature:. Local artisans. Farmers. Specialty food vendors such as The Noodle Lady food truck and Happy Tappy Camper. Photos...
greenvillejournal.com
Upstate Beat: Upstate Music Awards nomination period begins
The Upstate Music Awards have evolved from an idea to a reality to a local institution over the past three years. Back in 2019, Wes Gilliam, co-owner and booker for Greenville’s Radio Room venue, Jeremy Theall, who works in artist development for his own Future Chord agency, and I collectively had the idea to honor local, original music from within the 864 area code. The first annual Upstate Music Awards was a rousing success, drawing hundreds of nominations and shining the spotlight on all the creative musicians working within the 864.
charlotteparent.com
Celebrate Christmas Admidst the Old 96 District’s Small-Town Charm
If you’re looking for holiday festivities and events without the crowds and chaos of the season, visit South Carolina’s Old 96 District! Encompassing the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick, there are so many opportunities to enjoy the upcoming events—you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a small-town holiday movie!
greenvillejournal.com
Registration is open for 46th Assault on Mt. Mitchell, Marion bike rides
$275 – Jan. 1-Feb. 1. The 74.2-mile Marion ride runs along the Mitchell course by starting in downtown Spartanburg but it ends at the Tom Johnson Campground in Marion, North Carolina. Registration prices for this ride include:. $75 early bird rate – through Dec. 31. $85 – Jan....
greenvillejournal.com
Mable Owens Clarke receives Order of the Palmetto
Mable Owens Clarke, who has been working for two decades to save historic Soapstone Baptist Church, was awarded the Order of the Palmetto Nov. 17 at Furman University. S.C. Rep. Chandra Dillard, former Gov. Dick Riley and former S.C. Speaker of the House David Wilkins presented Clarke with the award at the school’s Younts Center.
Broadway actress stops by Upstate high school
A Broadway actress stopped by an Upstate high school to lead a workshop and meet with theater students.
FOX Carolina
Despite development alterations, Greenville city planning still has concerns with “Woven”
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re continuing to follow a development proposal for West Greenville. The mixed-use apartment and commercial space project is called “Woven.”. This project has bounced around city officials since August. Back in October, during what was supposed to be the final reading of the...
WYFF4.com
'A little bit of hope': One Greenville family is feeding a community
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Martins aren't your typical love story. When they met, Cassandra and her children had spent a year in a shelter. Redd had been homeless for nearly 18 years. He was working in a sports souvenir store at the time. "And the most beautiful woman...
Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
FOX Carolina
Upstate ministry offers winter supplies for those in need
The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. |. Upcountry History Museum is opening Nutcracker: The Exhibition on Saturday. Visitors can immerse themselves into the...
City Of Greenville to appoint liaison to LGBTQ groups
The Upstate’s largest city is set to create a new position in what they say is an effort in promoting inclusivity to the LGBTQ community. A resolution along those lines was passed by the Greenville City Council
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
FOX Carolina
Boxes of food going to people in need
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend...
wspa.com
Spartanburg Opportunity Center
Homelessness is increasing and the key to transitioning back into independence is to provide resources needed as quickly as possible and provide a safe place to sleep in order to give them the ability to maintain a job and take the next steps to independence. Jamarcus takes us to Spartanburg Opportunity Center, Spartanburg’s premiere homeless resource center, offering day services to over 100 people per day and night shelter to 85 plus unhoused citizens.
