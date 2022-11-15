Read full article on original website
Headliner Spotlight
What to expect: Jim Gaffigan is a stand-up comedian whose material often focuses on fatherhood, laziness, food, religion and general observations. He is famous for his Hot Pockets routine, which was inspired by a commercial he saw that he mistook for a “Saturday Night Live” sketch. He is regarded as a “clean comic, using little profanity in his routines, and in 2013 was named the “King of Clean” by the Wall Street Journal. He has released several successful comedy specials, including “Mr. Universe,” “Obsessed,” “Cinco” and “Quality Time,” all of which received Grammy nominations for Best Comedy Album. Hailing from suburban Chicago, Gaffigan's 2013 memoir “Dad Is Fat” and his follow-up book “Food: A Love Story” both spent weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, the latter including such hilarious comparisons as “choking to death on bacon is like getting murdered by your lover.” He co-created and starred in the TV Land series “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” based on his life. He often collaborates extensively with his wife, actress Jeannie Gaffigan. The couple has five children and are Catholic, which are topics that often work their way into his comedy shows. He often jokes about growing up in a large family, and counts fellow funnymen David Letterman, Bill Murray, Richard Pryor, Dave Attell and Jerry Seinfeld among his biggest influences. His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.
Is Bart Blatstein good for Atlantic City?
Let’s say – to put it mildly – I was a Bart Blatstein pessimist. On a personal level, we would share brief interactions at events, but I never really conversed with him, and my interactions with him were far from dazzling. Despite my professional admiration for him...
Hell’s Kitchen now sizzles Atlantic City. Would Gordon Ramsay approve? | Review
Over the years, Atlantic City has morphed into a destination for celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay, Guy Fieri, Michael Symon and Jose Garces to expand their empires along the casino strip and marina. The latest and likely flashiest addition to the list is Hell’s Kitchen, an upscale restaurant opened in...
Leaving Cherry Hill
It’s odd that it takes me leaving Cherry Hill to choose happiness first. I only allow myself time to think when I’m walking along remote beaches, and the only time I listen to the lyrics of songs is on flights that aren’t bogged down by 11:59 deadlines. It’s odd that most Cherry Hill inhabitants don’t know the girl that always carries a little notebook filled with marginalia and sporadic streams of consciousness, but that’s the only girl the rest of the world knows.
Cape May, NJ, Featured in Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie
If you're a Hallmark Channel devotee, you might have notice Cape May popped up in one of its new Christmas movies. Miss it? Here's what to look for. There are few places in New Jersey more festive during the holidays than Cape May. Between Congress Hall, Washington Street Mall, and all the Victorian-era homes, the whole place just LOOKS like it belongs in a Christmas movie.
Gloucester County, NJ Tween Nabs Role in New HBO Max Series
A young actress from Gloucester County has a part in an upcoming HBO Max limited series, and the project has an Oscar-winning director. Aaralyn Anderson, born and raised in South Jersey's Clayton, Gloucester County, has been making a name for herself in Hollywood for several years now. She's made appearances on TV shows like NBC's New Amsterdam, CBS's The Good Wife, Discovery ID's Evil Lives Here, and most notably, the Netflix series MANIAC starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
A film crew from PEOPLE Magazine Investigates will begin filming in Cape May County TODAY!
Today begins a new chapter in the Mark Himebaugh story. A film crew from PEOPLE Magazine Investigates will begin filming in Cape May County as part of their recreation of events on November 25th, 1991. The crew will also begin interviewing some of the people involved during the time that Mark disappeared.
Ribbon-cutting for new $38.3M. Medical Arts Pavilion in Atlantic City
AtlantiCare offered a preview of its new Medical Arts Pavilion on Tuesday. The $38.3 million facility was specifically developed to enhance access to quality care for the Atlantic City community. It is one of the many ways the organization says it is increasing access to care by addressing health disparities,...
Nonstop Air Service From Atlantic City To Minneapolis Coming
Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority have confirmed that for the first time ever, nonstop air service will be available from Atlantic City International Airport to Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective May 1, 2023. The service will fly twice weekly on a seasonal basis, with nonstop service to Minneapolis-St....
Allegretto, Donahue Honored by Ocean City Chamber of Commerce
One is a businessman who was taught the importance of giving back to the community by his beloved late parents. The other is a coach, mentor and former educator who has influenced thousands of young lives during his 50 years as an Ocean City community leader. On Wednesday night during...
The Community FoodBank faces unprecedented demands
It was a cold, rainy Friday afternoon. Cars of all models and sizes pulled up to the center and were greeted by friendly volunteers pushing carts through the puddles. Radio crews from 103.7 WMGM FM set up microphones in the lobby, preparing for their 24-hour broadcast to raise money for the food bank.
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina
SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway
Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle. Expressway tolls are going up...
Galloway Twp., NJ, Police Reach Out to Community Through Coffee
Galloway Township Police are inviting residents to get to know those who serve and protect their community over a cup of coffee. I was on my usual morning latte run when I ran into Ofc. Jorgensen at Starbucks on Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway. He was just setting up for...
Lights on Main preparation underway
Preparation for Saturday’s holiday Lights on Main was a major focus of the township committee meeting earlier this month, as thousands of people are expected to attend. “The recreation commission is fully engaged with Lights on Main planning,” said Deputy Mayor Julie DeLaurentis. “Everything is in good order there, so we’re excited.”
5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ
Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
Mayor’s Message: Nov. 17
I am happy to report that I have an update on our continuing effort to change the existing State legislation that is preventing local police departments from effectively dealing with disruptive juveniles and other issues, such as the pop-up car rally we saw in Wildwood earlier this year. A resolution...
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
