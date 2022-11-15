What to expect: Jim Gaffigan is a stand-up comedian whose material often focuses on fatherhood, laziness, food, religion and general observations. He is famous for his Hot Pockets routine, which was inspired by a commercial he saw that he mistook for a “Saturday Night Live” sketch. He is regarded as a “clean comic, using little profanity in his routines, and in 2013 was named the “King of Clean” by the Wall Street Journal. He has released several successful comedy specials, including “Mr. Universe,” “Obsessed,” “Cinco” and “Quality Time,” all of which received Grammy nominations for Best Comedy Album. Hailing from suburban Chicago, Gaffigan's 2013 memoir “Dad Is Fat” and his follow-up book “Food: A Love Story” both spent weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, the latter including such hilarious comparisons as “choking to death on bacon is like getting murdered by your lover.” He co-created and starred in the TV Land series “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” based on his life. He often collaborates extensively with his wife, actress Jeannie Gaffigan. The couple has five children and are Catholic, which are topics that often work their way into his comedy shows. He often jokes about growing up in a large family, and counts fellow funnymen David Letterman, Bill Murray, Richard Pryor, Dave Attell and Jerry Seinfeld among his biggest influences. His show takes place at Borgata’s Event Center.

