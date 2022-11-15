Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: "I'm not going to run for President in 2024"
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - In the week since Gretchen Whitmer was reelected as governor of Michigan, the Democrat has been dogged by rumors and speculation that she could - and even WOULD - run for President in 2024. She's doing what she can to put that idea to rest.
wemu.org
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist says federal infrastructure funds "lay the foundation" for Michigan opportunity
Michigan officials are using this week’s one-year anniversary of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to highlight its impact on the state. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist says billions of dollars from the act have already gone toward road and bridge repairs, water infrastructure, and public transportation. He says...
WNDU
Michigan Democrats win majorities in state House, Senate for first time since ‘84
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Turns out, Michigan Democrats had more to celebrate on election night than they knew at the time. The administration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer now claims that Democrats won majorities in the state House and state Senate for the first time since 1984. It’s being called a...
Which Michigan counties became redder, bluer in 2022?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2022 election victory was even larger than her 2018 win – a 468,000-vote margin of victory compared to her 407,000-vote margin four years ago.
bridgemi.com
As Democrats take charge in Lansing, some business leaders sweat their agenda
Michigan business leaders are watching for the new Democrat-led agenda for economic implications. Democrats want to repeal Right-to-Work anti-union laws. Whitmer says it’s possible to be pro-business and ensure ‘workers can collectively bargain.’. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sealed her second-term victory on the morning after Election Day by promising...
Will MI Dems repeal Right to Work immediately?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Now that the Democrats have control of the Michigan legislature, some of them want to jam through a repeal of Right to Work. Right to Work was enacted ten years ago by the GOP legislature, but is repealing it a good political move right off the bat? It was a cold […]
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
NBC News
Dingell pushes for earlier slot for Michigan in 2024 presidential primaries
Following Democratic success in the midterms, leaders in Michigan are campaigning to move the state up in the presidential nomination process in 2024. “I think we need a state where all the candidates can be seen by the diversity of ... urban areas, rural areas, manufacturing,” says Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.).Nov. 17, 2022.
Democrats big midterm win overshadows loss of Black voices
Michigan Democrats took home big wins in last week’s election, but some feel it may have been at the expense of Black voices in the state legislature. Democrats in the upcoming legislative term will have less Black lawmakers than currently serving, with the Senate dropping from five to three Black senators and 15 Black representatives now standing at 13.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Who will lead the Michigan GOP following Mid-Term Election?
The race is on to lead a fractured republican party in Michigan. State Republicans are still licking their wounds from last week's election rout and have been pointing fingers at each other. Now it seems a number of the candidates who lost last week think they could do a better job running the state party.
Whitmer is on the short list of 2024 presidential contenders. She says she’s not interested.
The national profile of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has only served to grow in the wake of Democrats’ historic win in Michigan, despite every indication from the stateswoman herself that any aspirations of higher office are not on the forefront of her mind. Whitmer was a part of history earlier...
Shri Thanedar speaks on historic election win
(CBS DETROIT) - Following last week's midterm election, new faces will represent Michiganders in Washington, D.C. Voters chose Shri Thanedar to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thanedar, a current Michigan state representative was elected to the open seat. "I've got to listen to the people of my district and understand the issues, not going in thinking I have all the solutions and answers," he said.Working with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders to improve Detroit's infrastructure is one of Thanedar's biggest missions. "You know, some of our roads and bridges are in bad repair," Thanedar added. According to Thanedar, those aren't the...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Four bills could help the housing crisis in northern Michigan
Northern Michigan housing advocates say four bills in Lansing are a huge win for the region. The bills are aimed at dealing with the statewide housing crisis. One of the measures expands the Neighborhood Enterprise Zone program to all Michigan cities, villages and townships. The program provides tax breaks for...
wdet.org
Covenant House Michigan invites executives to give up their beds
In the state of Michigan alone, homelessness affects nearly 17,000 young people every year. Covenant House Michigan is a part of a nationwide effort to provide young people with shelter, education and vocational programs — and hopefully the support they need to create the future they want to see.
Detroit News
Michigan lawmaker launches 'Grand New Party' PAC, says GOP was 'too passive'
Lansing — A group of Michigan Republicans launched an initiative aimed at electing conservatives and accused party leaders of being "too moderate" and "too passive" during a press conference Monday, six days after the GOP suffered historic losses at the ballot box. Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, announced a...
wdet.org
Michigan State Police agree to independent investigation of racial profiling
Last month, the Michigan State Police hired an auditing firm to conduct a “Traffic Enforcement Policy and Program Analysis” as part of a settlement with the ACLU of Michigan. According to the ACLU, MSP data showed that between 2017 and 2019, African Americans were stopped disproportionately by state troopers. The ACLU pushed for the external review as part of a lawsuit where their clients said they faced a 90-minute search of their car without probable cause.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Eviction filings rising in Detroit
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. A new report from the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions team finds eviction filings are rising again in Detroit. The team found those filings are on track to return to their pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency programs end. The report says at the city’s current filing rate, 61-thousand tenants will face eviction this year.
Report: Debt collection cases are overwhelming Michigan district courts
Debt collection cases are flooding Michigan's district courts, and residents living in majority Black communities are more than twice as likely to have debt in collections compared with those living in predominantly white neighborhoods. Nearly 2 million debt collection cases were filed in district courts between January 2010 and September...
Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024. “I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
