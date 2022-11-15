ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

bridgemi.com

As Democrats take charge in Lansing, some business leaders sweat their agenda

Michigan business leaders are watching for the new Democrat-led agenda for economic implications. Democrats want to repeal Right-to-Work anti-union laws. Whitmer says it’s possible to be pro-business and ensure ‘workers can collectively bargain.’. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sealed her second-term victory on the morning after Election Day by promising...
WLNS

Will MI Dems repeal Right to Work immediately?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Now that the Democrats have control of the Michigan legislature, some of them want to jam through a repeal of Right to Work. Right to Work was enacted ten years ago by the GOP legislature, but is repealing it a good political move right off the bat? It was a cold […]
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
NBC News

Dingell pushes for earlier slot for Michigan in 2024 presidential primaries

Following Democratic success in the midterms, leaders in Michigan are campaigning to move the state up in the presidential nomination process in 2024. “I think we need a state where all the candidates can be seen by the diversity of ... urban areas, rural areas, manufacturing,” says Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.).Nov. 17, 2022.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Democrats big midterm win overshadows loss of Black voices

Michigan Democrats took home big wins in last week’s election, but some feel it may have been at the expense of Black voices in the state legislature. Democrats in the upcoming legislative term will have less Black lawmakers than currently serving, with the Senate dropping from five to three Black senators and 15 Black representatives now standing at 13.
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Who will lead the Michigan GOP following Mid-Term Election?

The race is on to lead a fractured republican party in Michigan. State Republicans are still licking their wounds from last week's election rout and have been pointing fingers at each other. Now it seems a number of the candidates who lost last week think they could do a better job running the state party.
CBS Detroit

Shri Thanedar speaks on historic election win

(CBS DETROIT) - Following last week's midterm election, new faces will represent Michiganders in Washington, D.C. Voters chose Shri Thanedar to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thanedar, a current Michigan state representative was elected to the open seat. "I've got to listen to the people of my district and understand the issues, not going in thinking I have all the solutions and answers," he said.Working with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders to improve Detroit's infrastructure is one of Thanedar's biggest missions. "You know, some of our roads and bridges are in bad repair," Thanedar added.  According to Thanedar, those aren't the...
interlochenpublicradio.org

Four bills could help the housing crisis in northern Michigan

Northern Michigan housing advocates say four bills in Lansing are a huge win for the region. The bills are aimed at dealing with the statewide housing crisis. One of the measures expands the Neighborhood Enterprise Zone program to all Michigan cities, villages and townships. The program provides tax breaks for...
wdet.org

Covenant House Michigan invites executives to give up their beds

In the state of Michigan alone, homelessness affects nearly 17,000 young people every year. Covenant House Michigan is a part of a nationwide effort to provide young people with shelter, education and vocational programs — and hopefully the support they need to create the future they want to see.
wdet.org

Michigan State Police agree to independent investigation of racial profiling

Last month, the Michigan State Police hired an auditing firm to conduct a “Traffic Enforcement Policy and Program Analysis” as part of a settlement with the ACLU of Michigan. According to the ACLU, MSP data showed that between 2017 and 2019, African Americans were stopped disproportionately by state troopers. The ACLU pushed for the external review as part of a lawsuit where their clients said they faced a 90-minute search of their car without probable cause.
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Eviction filings rising in Detroit

Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. A new report from the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions team finds eviction filings are rising again in Detroit. The team found those filings are on track to return to their pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency programs end. The report says at the city’s current filing rate, 61-thousand tenants will face eviction this year.
The Hill

Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024. “I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
