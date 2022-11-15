Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
UK retail sales recover only partially in October
LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales staged only a partial rebound last month after shops closed in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and they remained below their pre-pandemic level as soaring inflation hits spending power. Retail sales volumes rose in October by 0.6% month-on-month, following a 1.5% drop in...
104.1 WIKY
Indian food delivery firm Zomato’s co-founder resigns
BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s Zomato Ltd said on Friday its co-founder, Mohit Gupta, had resigned after about five years at the food aggregator. Gupta is credited with building Zomato’s food delivery operations from scratch and was the segment’s chief executive before being elevated to co-founder in May 2020.
104.1 WIKY
France’s Digital Virgo to list in U.S. in $513 million SPAC deal
(Reuters) – Digital Virgo said on Thursday it would list in the United States in a blank-check deal that values the French mobile payments platform at $513 million, including debt. The Lyon-based company operates in more than 40 countries and offers 2 billion-plus users a single platform to pay...
104.1 WIKY
Canada’s Lundin Mining to fill in giant mystery Chile sinkhole
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Canada’s Lundin Mining is planning to fill in a giant mystery sinkhole near its copper mine in Chile, an ambitious plan that will also see it attempt to pump out water that has seeped into the mine, a senior company executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Futurism
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia’s GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday. The decision aims to make the company more “agile” and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.
104.1 WIKY
IMF grants Senegal credit extension until January 2023
DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board has approved a request by Senegal for an extension of the stand-by arrangement and the arrangement under the standby credit facility to Jan. 10, 2023, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Lisa...
104.1 WIKY
China revises COVID prevention guidelines for entertainment venues and events
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday it has revised COVID-19 prevention guidelines for travel agencies, entertainment and performance venues. Theatres and entertainment events such as concerts and music festivals in low-risk areas without COVID-19 outbreaks will have no restrictions on the number...
104.1 WIKY
Vingroup, Gotion start building $275 million battery plant in Vietnam
HANOI (Reuters) – VinES Energy Solutions, a unit of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC and China’s Gotion High-Tech, have commenced construction of a $275 million battery factory in the Southeast Asian country, Vingroup said on Friday. The factory in the central province of Ha Tinh will annually...
104.1 WIKY
Boeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041
(Reuters) – Boeing Co said on Friday that the planemaker expects air cargo traffic to increase two-fold over the next 20 years, with the world’s freighter fleet expanding by more than 60%. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
104.1 WIKY
COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on ‘loss and damage’ funding
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The United Nations climate agency on Friday published a draft negotiating text of the deal that delegates at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh are hoping to agree in the coming days. The text, which builds on earlier less formal iterations, did not set...
104.1 WIKY
India economy to grow 6.1%-6.3% in Q2 – RBI bulletin
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s economy is expected to grow between 6.1% and 6.3% in the second quarter of the current financial year based on high frequency indicators and economic prediction models, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin. “If this is realised, India is...
104.1 WIKY
Lufthansa still interested in buying into ITA Airways
BERLIN (Reuters) – Lufthansa is still interested in buying into state-controlled Italian carrier ITA Airways, a spokesman said on Friday, despite reports that its original partner in the mooted deal had pulled out. The spokesman declined to comment on reports that it had entered ITA’s so-called data room to...
104.1 WIKY
IMF backs UK plan for 55 billion pounds of fiscal tightening
LONDON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said she had spoken with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday to welcome his latest plan for 55 billion pounds ($65 billion) of budget tightening. “It strikes the right balance between fiscal responsibility and protecting growth...
104.1 WIKY
COP27 draft climate deal published but gaps remain
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The U.N. climate agency on Saturday published an updated draft of a proposed final agreement for the COP27 summit, fleshing out some key parts of the deal countries are struggling to reach. The document, which forms the overall political deal for COP27, would need...
104.1 WIKY
Global equity funds attracts inflows as U.S. inflation concerns ease
(Reuters) – Global investors turned net buyers of equity funds in the week to Nov. 16, encouraged by fresh economic data that revealed price pressures are cooling in the United States. That optimism lifted hopes that U.S Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes, and...
104.1 WIKY
Swiss National Bank issued 140 billion Sfr of bills, repos following rate hike
ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank has issued bills and repurchase agreements (repos) worth nearly 140 billion Swiss francs ($148.6 billion) after the central bank started its latest round of monetary tightening, SNB governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday. The central bank deployed both instruments to...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil VP-elect Alckmin vows debt reduction, seeks to appease markets
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming government will be fiscally responsible, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin said Thursday, promising a budget surplus and reduction in public debt in effort to quell market unrest over a proposed welfare plan. In a conversation with journalists, Alckmin addressed the market’s negative reaction to...
104.1 WIKY
Fitch downgrades Mexico’s Unifin to ‘D’ on bankruptcy proceedings
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Mexican leasing firm Unifin Financiera’s long and short-term local and foreign currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) to ‘D’ from ‘RD’ due to the firm’s announced restructuring process. “The downgrades reflect that a bankruptcy proceeding is ongoing,...
104.1 WIKY
India launches first privately made rocket into space
BENGALURU (Reuters) – India launched its first privately developed rocket, the Vikram-S, on Friday, a milestone in the country’s effort to create a commercial space industry. The 545-kg rocket developed by space startup Skyroot took off from the Indian space agency’s launch site near Chennai. The rocket...
