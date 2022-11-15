Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Michelle Rae Spaulding — UPDATED
Michelle Rae Spaulding, 40, Syracuse, died at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Nursing and Rehab, Wabash. She was born Oct. 6, 1982. She is survived by son, Isaac Timmons, Syracuse; her parents, Harold “Butch” and Elaine Spaulding, Syracuse; life partner, Jon Brock, Warsaw; and paternal grandmother, Betty Spaulding, Norwalk, Ohio.
inkfreenews.com
Carol R. Swartz — UPDATED
Carol R. (Windler) Swartz, 57, Syracuse and Carmel, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her home on Lake Wawasee, surrounded with love from her family. She bravely battled glioblastoma with grace and dignity for the last two years. Carol was born Sept. 1, 1965, in Lafayette, to Howard and Eileen (Sondgerath)...
inkfreenews.com
Betty Webb — PENDING
Betty Webb, 86, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Steven Gene Parrish
Steven Gene Parrish, 70, Plymouth, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Holy Cross Health and Rehab, South Bend. Steven was born March 7, 1952. Steven is survived by his mother, Bette Parrish; his sister, Carol (Matt) Zehner, Alabama; and his brother, David Parrish, Minnesota. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is...
inkfreenews.com
Patricia A. Kuhn — UPDATED
Patricia Ann Kuhn, 77, rural Leesburg, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at home in Leesburg. She was born Feb. 12, 1945. She is survived by longtime companion Larry Huffer; son, Scott Kuhn, North Webster; and two sisters, Rose and Theresea. Titus Funeral Home, North Webster, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Cynthia Lynn Giant
Cynthia Lynn Giant, 68, rural Columbia City, died at 2:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born Oct. 3, 1954. On March 8, 2003, she married Michael H. Giant; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her sisters, Pamela S. (Michael) Reinert, Eaton Rapids, Mich. and...
inkfreenews.com
Michael Kent Keith — PENDING
Michael Kent Keith, 64, Winona Lake, died at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Justin Ray Styers — PENDING
Justin Ray Steyers, 21, Plymouth, died Nov. 13, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
inkfreenews.com
Mark W. Mast
Mark W. Mast, 54, New Paris, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home in New Paris. Mark was born March 29, 1968. He married Denise Richardson on Aug. 7, 1988; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Danielle (Brooks) Beer; three grandchildren; mother, Margaret Mast; sister, Sharon Richardson; and brothers, Terry (Pat) Mast, Dean (Rita) Mast and Alan (Crystal) Mast.
inkfreenews.com
Glinda Isley — UPDATED
Glinda Fay Isley, 71, Warsaw, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mason Healthcare in Warsaw. Glinda was born Aug. 4, 1951. She married Kenneth Isley on May 29, 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Kerry) Getz; sons, Jeremy Isley and James (Brittney) Isley;...
inkfreenews.com
Francis ‘Frank’ Alles
Francis “Frank” Paul Alles, 73, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 2, 1949. On Nov. 8, 1974, he married Mary Jo Haggenjos; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Angela Alles; son and daughter-in-law,...
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse BZA Approves New Parking Lot Despite Remonstrators’ Concerns
SYRACUSE — All three cases presented to the Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals at the Thursday, Nov. 17, meeting were approved with stipulations. The only remonstrators in attendance expressed concerns about a new parking lot intended for Polywood LLC employees. The petition for an exemption to allow a parking...
inkfreenews.com
Chester Lee Lynn
Chester Lee Lynn, 75, Wabash, died at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Waters of Wabash East, Wabash. He was born Sept. 14, 1947. He married Elizabeth Napier, and she preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, John (Melanie) Lynn, Swayzee and James (Naomi) Lynn,...
inkfreenews.com
Charles Darrell ‘Charlie’ Carpenter
Charles Darrell “Charlie” Carpenter, 82, Pierceton, died Nov. 15, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born Jan. 23, 1940. McKee Mortuary, North Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Dolores Kay Kramer
Dolores Kay Kramer, 72, Middlebury, died at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home in Middlebury. She was born March 4, 1950. Surviving are her children, John Wilson, Bourbon, Darci Wilson, Elkhart, Chami Kramer, Goshen and Kyla Kramer, Granger; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Carolyn) Eysol, Granger; and a stepsister, Gina (Mike) Peru-Friccero, Alaska.
inkfreenews.com
L. Dwight Farringer — UPDATED
Leland Dwight Farringer, 95, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born May 28, 1927. He married Helen Halladay on Aug. 29, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Steven (Denise) Farringer, Columbia City and Bruce (Chris) Farringer,...
inkfreenews.com
Judith Heiney
Judith “Judy” Heiney, 65, Churubusco, died Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence in Churubusco. She was born April 30, 1957. Judy married Joe E. Heiney on Sept. 3, 1993; he survives. She is also survived by a son, David (Sarah) Fox; one granddaughter; two brothers, Patrick (Angie) Lyons...
inkfreenews.com
Community Thanksgiving Service Set For Sunday, Nov. 20
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Ministerial Association is sponsoring its annual community Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at The Sanctuary of Syracuse, 10121 SR 13. The public is invited to the hourlong service, which will feature the combined Syracuse-North Webster elementary school choir. “This service brings the...
inkfreenews.com
Life History Of The Immortal J. N.
WARSAW — Old-timers in Warsaw and Kosciusko county, to a large number will recall “The Immortal J.N.,” who, in the1870s and early1880s, made perennial visits to this section of the midwest. His name was Jacob Newman Free. With his long, flowing, gray hair, at first glance he...
inkfreenews.com
DreamOn Studios Celebrates New Home
WARSAW — DreamOn Studios aims to share “stories that move,” according to one of its founders, Mason Geiger. “We want to create content and share stories and give people the ability to move people to action,” he said on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Everyone has a story, so getting to share those.”
Comments / 0