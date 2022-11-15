What was Donda Academy? It was an unaccredited Christian private school in Ventura County run by celebrity Kanye (Ye) West. If you are or were a West fan, you know that the campus falls on the outskirts of our town. The address being 1625 Tierra Rejada Road, if you want to drive past and take a look! The building itself can be seen from the street and is painted in all black. The academy was offered to all kids falling anywhere between Pre-Kindergarten to 12th grade. The American rapper founded the school in 2022 in honor of his mother, Donda West. Their mascot and sports team name consisted of a catchy choice of words, the Donda Doves. It was considered an independent school, meaning it’s a private school funded by tuition or any other private funds. It cost a total of $15,000 per school year to attend the academy prior to its closing. This may sound like a lot, but in comparison to another private school near us, Oaks Christian, that’s only about half of the tuition requested. Now that it has been shut down, parents of past attendees have raised concerns on if they’ll receive a refund since the year promised obviously will not be fulfilled. Ye being one of few celebrities, like Will and Jada Smith, to open a school and have it shut down. Finally, the school was well known for having a great basketball team consisting of three of the top 50 recruits for the senior Class of 23’.

