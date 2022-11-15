Read full article on original website
BBC
Autumn Statement: Jeremy Hunt says finance plans worth £1.5bn to Scotland
Financial plans set out in the autumn statement are worth £1.5bn to Scotland, the chancellor has said. Jeremy Hunt said the Scottish government would receive the funds over the next two years. However First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland essentially had a flat budget because its value had shrunk...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
Delhi murder: India minister denigrates women for live-in relations
A federal minister in India has stirred a controversy after he blamed live-in relationships for a murder case that has made headlines in the country. Shraddha Walkar was killed in May, allegedly by her live-in partner, who has been arrested and charged with murder. Minister Kaushal Kishore said that such...
Green activists project fuel poverty images on to Rishi Sunak’s house
Energy crisis campaigners have projected scenes of people struggling with fuel poverty on to Rishi Sunak’s Yorkshire mansion on the eve of the autumn statement. Activists from Greenpeace parked a van outside the prime minister’s £1.5m constituency home and used it to beam the trailer of a hard-hitting documentary on to the facade of the Georgian manor house.
Hunt denies planning to lift fuel duty; pound higher despite grim outlook – as it happened
The government has made “no decision” on whether to increase the rate of fuel duty on petrol, Jeremy Hunt insists as he defends autumn statement
Five charts that will shape the UK’s autumn statement
Jeremy Hunt will announce plans to cut government borrowing in Thursday’s autumn statement with the economy on the brink of recession and inflation at the highest rate in four decades. Reshaping the Treasury’s tax and spending plans after Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget, the chancellor is expected to announce tax...
BBC
Bristol drug-checking service gains charity status
The UK's first Home Office licensed drug-checking service has been granted charity status. The Loop, which run pop-up sites, including at music festivals, plans to launch a regular testing site in Bristol in January. Its new chief executive, Katy Porter, said the recognition as a charity would help more people...
BBC
Budget: Mark Drakeford fears Autumn Statement impact on Wales
Wales' first minister has said he is "fearful" about the impact the UK chancellor's Autumn Statement will have on people's lives. Mark Drakeford spoke as Jeremy Hunt prepared to unveil tens of billions of pounds of spending cuts and tax rises. The first minister said he was worried Wales would...
BBC
Keir Starmer accepts £55bn 'black hole' calculation
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he accepts that there is a £55bn gap in the public finances, a figure provided by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Whether or not there is a "black hole" that must be filled with tax rises or spending cuts has been a point of debate.
UK warehouse operators criticise business rates tax rise
Chancellor says he is tackling ‘bricks v clicks’ imbalance with bigger increase for online operators
BBC
Autumn Statement 2022: Cornwall Council leader welcomes mayor announcement
The Cornwall Council leader has written an open letter to residents welcoming the government's announcement of a deal creating a mayor for the county. In his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced devolution deals that would bring mayors to Cornwall, Suffolk and Norfolk. Council leader, Linda Taylor, said once a...
BBC
Ministers' World Cup trip difficult decision, says Mark Drakeford
Welsh ministers' decision to attend the World Cup was "difficult and closely balanced", the first minister has said. Mark Drakeford said there were "very uncomfortable elements" as Qatar's "values are very different to our own". The country is much criticised on human rights, including treatment of women, LGBTQ+ people and...
December Royal Mail strike action to include Christmas Eve
Royal Mail workers will stage six more days of strike action in December, including on Christmas Eve, as part of the latest walkouts to affect the postal service. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) at the service will go on strike on 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24 December.
BBC
Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closes as liquidator appointed
Scotland's only indoor ski slope has closed after the company that runs it appointed a liquidator. Snow Factor at XSite Braehead, in Renfrewshire, will be shut until further notice following a court order. The snowsport centre appointed administrators last year, according to Companies House records and began liquidation proceedings earlier...
BBC
Tory MP Esther McVey says she won't back tax rises unless HS2 is axed
Former cabinet minister Esther McVey has fired a warning shot at the government over plans to increase taxes in Thursday's Autumn Statement. The Tory MP told Deputy PM Dominic Raab putting taxes up was the "last thing" a Tory government should be doing. And she said she would not support...
Inflation in Britain accelerates to 11.1% — a 41-year high
LONDON — Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans Thursday. Consumer prices jumped 11.1% in the 12 months through October, compared with...
Fourteen venues shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028
The four UK nations and Ireland have submitted a dossier to Uefa outlining their plans to host Euro 2028, with 14 stadiums across the five countries shortlisted to hold matches, including Everton’s future home at Bramley-Moore Dock and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, one of two north-east venues selected. A final list of 10 will be submitted in April 2023.
As recession bites, Tesco offers UK staff pay advance
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), one of Britain's largest private-sector employers, is offering its staff advances on their pay in the latest sign of the distress arising from a worsening cost-of-living crisis.
US News and World Report
EU Pushes to Add Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to Passport-Free Travel Zone
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission called on Wednesday for Romanian, Bulgarian and Croatian citizens to be able to travel freely without passports across Europe, which would expand the so-called Schengen area with no border checks to 29 countries. The EU executive asked the European Council, the grouping of the European...
BBC
Asylum seekers housed at Exeter hotel - city council
A number of asylum seekers are being housed by the government at a hotel in Exeter, the city council has confirmed. Exeter City Council said the Home Office told it on Sunday that an unspecified number would be housed in the city and they had arrived "in the last couple of days".
