Sanford, ME

WGME

'Students are safe': Falmouth schools closed following threat

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning following a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, officials say Falmouth schools have been closed for the day while police investigate the incident. Police are on scene and working with school administrators. “Students are safe, the campus...
FALMOUTH, ME
WGME

Police K-9 allegedly stabbed by Cornish standoff suspect

CORNISH (WGME) -- The Maine man involved in a nearly 24-hour standoff with authorities in Cornish reportedly stabbed a police K-9 that tried to subdue him. The York County Sheriff's Office says around 6:45 a.m. Thursday deputies responded to Spur Road for a "neighborhood disturbance." Edward Kalinoski, 66, is accused...
CORNISH, ME
WGME

Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lewiston police officers get hefty pay raise

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police officers will get a hefty pay raise. It's part of a plan to recruit and retain them. This week, the city approved a new three-year police union contract. The starting wage for an officer will increase by $4. It also adds a couple more steps...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Lewiston man found guilty of murdering mother of child

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man has been found guilty of murdering the mother of his child. The office of the Maine Attorney General says after deliberating for less than an hour, a jury found Jaquille Coleman guilty of the murder of his girlfriend, Natasha Morgan. According to police, Coleman...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Sanford officials meet with public to discuss hoax at high school

SANFORD (WGME) – Sanford city officials addressed Tuesday morning’s hoax at the high school with the public Tuesday night. “Our community felt the fear, worry, I think powerlessness from the standpoint of what do we do? What can we do?” Sanford City Councilor Ayn Hanselmann said. It...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

New firefighter class to join Portland Fire Department

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new firefighter class is about to join the Portland Fire Department. After more than two months of rigorous training, 13 firefighters graduated Thursday. Starting on Sunday they'll be on the job, staffing fire stations, fighting fires and helping people as emergency medical technicians. "I think the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine woman accused of selling marijuana and vape products to minors

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- A Westbrook woman has been accused of selling marijuana, marijuana edibles, and flavored vape products to minors. Police say 65-year-old Katherine Noiles turned herself into authorities on Thursday. She has been charged with aggravated trafficking schedule drugs, furnishing of tobacco products to prohibited persons, and unlawful possession schedule drugs.
WESTBROOK, ME
WGME

Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer

(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
LEBANON, ME
WGME

Network outage forces Portland schools to go virtual, cancel classes

PORLTAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools says they are experiencing network outages affecting Portland High school, King Middle School, East End and Reiche elementary schools, as well as Portland Adult Education. According to PPS, the system was expected to be restored Thursday, however that was not the case. Consequently, Portland...
PORTLAND, ME

