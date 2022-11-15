ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
HOLLAND, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse

A 10-year-old Kentucky Mountain Horse gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. He started displaying clinical signs, including coughing and nasal discharge, on November 7. Strangles was confirmed on November 10. The gelding is recovering, and two other horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

These Are The Most Dangerous Hills To Snow Sled In Kalamazoo

As we get ready for the winter season, the one thing above all else we can look forward to is the sledding days we're gonna get. You really never get too old to enjoy sledding, and as adults, it kind of makes up for having to drive around in the stuff. For the families, obviously, you'll want to go to some nice sledding hills and fully enjoy the season and safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays

We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.
NASHVILLE, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy