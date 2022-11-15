Read full article on original website
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
Condado Tacos hopes to benefit from past MI success
After opening 38 other locations across the country, including five others in Michigan, Condado Tacos has officially arrived in Kalamazoo.
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan
As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
WOOD
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI – Amid freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning Thursday, dozens of people stood in line outside. They gathered and waited in line for hours for a chance to get some free tacos. Condado Tacos had the grand opening for its newest location on Thursday, Nov....
Why Kzoo SubReddit Says People Should (Or Should Not) Move to Kalamazoo
There are plenty of sources to look at when considering moving to a new place. Tourism pages, Facebook groups, and Google searches all work great, and can give a pretty wide view of a community, like Kalamazoo. When I moved here, I did just that and searched all of the...
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
Eliza, in Kalamazoo, is 4 Months Old & Needs a New, Safe Home
This week, for Dog Days, we met a gorgeous kitten named Eliza. Eliza, who is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan, was surrendered by her owner because there were too many cats in the home. With that being said, she's a little shy around people because she hasn't experienced...
Stuff The Bus 2022 In Kalamazoo Will Be Bigger Than Ever
Stuff the Bus is returning in 2022 and this year it's bigger than ever, as we partner with Honor Credit Union and our Townsquare Media brothers and sisters to deliver the best holiday possible for some amazing Southwest Michigan kids. Here's a great way to make a positive impact on...
WZZM 13
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
Kalamazoo diner offers workers a ‘second chance’
Kalamazoo's newest restaurant is serving more than just a wholesome breakfast or lunch.
‘Free Beer & Hot Wings’ host leaves the show
A Grand Rapids morning show radio host has announced he is permanently leaving after weeks of not appearing on the show.
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse
A 10-year-old Kentucky Mountain Horse gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. He started displaying clinical signs, including coughing and nasal discharge, on November 7. Strangles was confirmed on November 10. The gelding is recovering, and two other horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Kalamazoo Area ‘Fit Mom Friend’ Gains Over 5 Mil. Likes on Tiktok
I cannot believe this local has gone under our radar for so long. It's Tiktok Tuesday! This week, we're highlighting a local mom who focuses on comedy, podcasting, and fitness for new moms. Desb___, as she's known on Tiktok, currently has nearly 325k followers and over 5 million likes. That's...
These Are The Most Dangerous Hills To Snow Sled In Kalamazoo
As we get ready for the winter season, the one thing above all else we can look forward to is the sledding days we're gonna get. You really never get too old to enjoy sledding, and as adults, it kind of makes up for having to drive around in the stuff. For the families, obviously, you'll want to go to some nice sledding hills and fully enjoy the season and safety.
WWMTCw
West Michigan residents adjust to winter while expected multi-day snow storm begins
PAW PAW, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan hunkered down as bursts of snow made their way through the region Thursday. Van Buren, Allegan and Kalamazoo counties were impacted heavily by lake effect snow which intensified during the third straight day of snowfall. "You can definitely feel the wind...
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays
We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. However, these days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone-- religious or not.
