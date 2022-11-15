ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release

A judge sentenced a man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to life in prison with no chance of release Wednesday, rejecting arguments from him and his family that mental illness drove him to do it.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Dogs from Pewaukee plane crash are up for adoption

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The three adults and 53 dogs on board of a twin-engine plane are doing well after an emergency landing at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee on Tuesday. Maggie Tate-Techtmann with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County said it was a planned transport....
PEWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

An inside look at the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building apartments

MILWAUKEE — A historic building that once revolved around telling the stories of Milwaukee will soon become a place for residents to start a new chapter of their lives. On Tuesday, developer J. Jeffers & Co., the City of Milwaukee and other partners unveiled the new Journal Commons historic luxury apartment building downtown. It was formerly the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building. About 141 residences are inside the property that was originally constructed in 1924.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Historic Schuster Mansion in Milwaukee goes up for auction

MILWAUKEE — Known locally as “The Wells Street Red Castle," the historic Schuster Mansion in the Concordia District is up for auction. Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions will handle the sale with a deadline for online bids at 12 p.m. CST on Dec. 17. The mansion, now...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy