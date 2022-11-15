Read full article on original website
Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a jail near Mississippi’s capital city to improve conditions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. On July 29, Reeves placed the jail into receivership after citing poor conditions for prisoners. Reeves said that deficiencies in supervision and staffing lead to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” Seven people died last year while detained at the jail, he said in his July ruling. Reeves also wrote that cell doors did not lock and that a lack of lighting in cells made life “miserable for the detainees who live there and prevents guards from adequately surveilling detainees.” He also said guards sometimes slept instead of monitoring the cameras in the control room.
Emmett Till Statue Stands Tall In Mississippi Near Area Where He Was Abducted and Lynched
A new statue dedicated to Emmett Till and the civil rights movement was revealed Friday by the Mississippi community. The dedication of Till’s statue took place in Greenwood’s Rail Spike Park, near the area where the 14-year-old was abducted and lynched by white men for allegedly flirting and offending a white woman in a grocery store in 1955.
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy considering run for governor
Less than a week after securing a second six-year term, Sen. John Kennedy announced Monday that he is seriously considering entering the Louisiana governor's race. Sen. Kennedy issued the following statement regarding his decision that is expected soon:. "I’ve spent my life and career serving the people of Louisiana. Becky...
Mississippi groups react to the Governor’s education priorities within his Executive Budget Recommendation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is making his funding agenda known to lawmakers before they return to the Capitol in January. They aren’t obligated to follow the recommendation. But it gives insight into what Reeves will support. There’s a lot in the recommendation from a repeat call...
Louisiana elects Sen. John Kennedy to serve second term in U.S. Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. — United States Sen. John Kennedy has been projected to win a second six-year term, according to the Associated Press and NBC News. Can't see results? Tap here. Kennedy secured over 70 percent of the early vote Tuesday night. His closest challengers, Luke Mixon and Gary...
La. Sen. Bill Cassidy to decide on entering governor’s race by week’s end
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) says he is considering entering the already crowded race for Louisiana governor. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Cassidy told reporters on his routine press call that he would make a decision by the end of the week. The announcement comes one day after...
State high court schedules execution date for Thomas Edwin Loden
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court has scheduled an execution date for a man convicted of raping and killing a 16-year-old waitress in 2000. Pending a stay, Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr., will be put to death on Wednesday, December 14, at 6 p.m., central standard time, or within 24 hours of that date, the court ruled.
Governor wants money to arm teachers, staff inside Mississippi schools
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
Bill Cassidy out of Louisiana governor race; all eyes turn toward John Kennedy
Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy won't run for governor in 2023, leaving all eyes on fellow GOP U.S. Sen. John Kennedy to make his decision on the race back home. Cassidy announced his decision Friday morning as promised, choosing to remain in the Senate to leverage his growing seniority and influence during his second six-year term, which he won in 2020. On Thursday Cassidy announced he will be the top Republican on the U.S. Senate Health Committee.
