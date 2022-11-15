ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a jail near Mississippi’s capital city to improve conditions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. On July 29, Reeves placed the jail into receivership after citing poor conditions for prisoners. Reeves said that deficiencies in supervision and staffing lead to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” Seven people died last year while detained at the jail, he said in his July ruling. Reeves also wrote that cell doors did not lock and that a lack of lighting in cells made life “miserable for the detainees who live there and prevents guards from adequately surveilling detainees.” He also said guards sometimes slept instead of monitoring the cameras in the control room.
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy considering run for governor

Less than a week after securing a second six-year term, Sen. John Kennedy announced Monday that he is seriously considering entering the Louisiana governor's race. Sen. Kennedy issued the following statement regarding his decision that is expected soon:. "I’ve spent my life and career serving the people of Louisiana. Becky...
State high court schedules execution date for Thomas Edwin Loden

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court has scheduled an execution date for a man convicted of raping and killing a 16-year-old waitress in 2000. Pending a stay, Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr., will be put to death on Wednesday, December 14, at 6 p.m., central standard time, or within 24 hours of that date, the court ruled.
Governor wants money to arm teachers, staff inside Mississippi schools

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
Bill Cassidy out of Louisiana governor race; all eyes turn toward John Kennedy

Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy won't run for governor in 2023, leaving all eyes on fellow GOP U.S. Sen. John Kennedy to make his decision on the race back home. Cassidy announced his decision Friday morning as promised, choosing to remain in the Senate to leverage his growing seniority and influence during his second six-year term, which he won in 2020. On Thursday Cassidy announced he will be the top Republican on the U.S. Senate Health Committee.
