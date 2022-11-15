Read full article on original website
Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year
HELSINKI (AP) — Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along Finland's long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch of the fence...
Russian official says he hopes US can agree to prisoner exchange for ‘Merchant of Death’
Russia expressed a more positive attitude about the potential prisoner exchange with the U.S. for a convicted arms trafficker, Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death.”. The Russian news agency Interfax reported Friday that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that the Kremlin hopes the chances...
Nigerian soldier opens fire at northeast base, killing two
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian soldier opened fire in a military base, killing an aid worker and a fellow soldier in the country’s northeast region where troops are fighting decade-long extremist violence, authorities said. Samson Nantip Zhakom, a spokesman for the Nigerian army, said troops at the...
Former German reserve officer convicted of spying for Russia
BERLIN (AP) — A former German military reserve officer was convicted Friday of spying for Russian intelligence for several years and given a suspended sentence of a year and nine months. The Duesseldorf state court found that the defendant was in contact from October 2014 at the latest with...
Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15
BAGHDAD (AP) — The death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15, an civil defense official said Friday. The explosion a night earlier in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. On Thursday night, Kurdish officials and local media reports said that an unknown number of people were trapped under the rubble.
China's Xi seeks new diplomatic inroads with Asian leaders
BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has used his first face-to-face meetings with America’s Asia-Pacific allies since 2020 to try to forge diplomatic inroads as Washington pushes back against Beijing’s influence in the region. Xi has not backed away from China’s longstanding claims to Taiwan and...
Joe Biden: unlikely firefighter in American inferno
Joe Biden became president in the midst of what he called a "battle for the soul of America" -- and, for once, the political rhetoric hardly seemed far-fetched. Stickers reading "Joe Biden did this" began appearing on gasoline pumps around the country.
