Plumas County News

Veteran visits fourth-graders at CES

Veteran Steve Dewitt shares a book with Chester Elementary School fourth-graders in Ms. Crowther’s class to celebrate Veterans Day. DeWitt discussed the importance of the holiday, shared stories from his own service, and read a book to the class that commemorates the important day. Photo submitted.
CHESTER, CA

