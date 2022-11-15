Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Veteran visits fourth-graders at CES
Veteran Steve Dewitt shares a book with Chester Elementary School fourth-graders in Ms. Crowther’s class to celebrate Veterans Day. DeWitt discussed the importance of the holiday, shared stories from his own service, and read a book to the class that commemorates the important day. Photo submitted.
Rotary Club constructs Peace Pole at Two Rivers High School for quiet reflection
Project organizers say the Peace Pole stands as a silent memorial to peace, and it gives the community a place to be present and discuss their feelings.
