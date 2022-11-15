ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jennifer Geer

Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'

Cookie Collision Shake? Gonzo Bonzo Salad? Lucky 7? How to order from Potbelly's 'secret menu'. Image by t3xt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Although you may have your tried and true favorite menu items, sometimes it can be fun to change things up a bit and order something off the beaten path.
CHICAGO, IL
JamBase

Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue

The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!

CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
CHICAGO, IL
herscherpilot.com

Fun Holiday Experiences to Put on Your List

(StatePoint) It's the time of year when you want to get out and celebrate the season. You want to find the perfect spot for that winter photo, where you can feel the charm of the holidays. Luckily, Illinois has perfect spots to make this wish come true. The following places...
GENEVA, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Tombstones that Pat found funny

CHICAGO – It’s not a place known for humor, but on occasion, people like to leave this world with a laugh. That was the focus of Pat Tomasulo’s submission for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He went around and found tombstones of people who tried to have a little fun with those who would visit the cemetery.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!

I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
NAPERVILLE, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Weed Dispensary Green Rose, Owned By Phil Stefani, Former Police Commander, Opens In River North

RIVER NORTH — One of the the state’s first social equity cannabis dispensaries opened last week in River North. Green Rose, located at 612 N. Wells St., officially opened Nov. 12 after passing state inspection early last week. Owners, which include restaurateur Phil Stefani and a former police commander, were some of the first to receive a social equity license to operate a dispensary in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

A Bob Sirott Hot Dog? A Speed Jokes Jelly?

Both are hypothetically possible at the Private Label Manufacturers Association convention in Rosemont, Illinois. But this story is about coffee. Thousands of people are jamming the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont for a huge matchmaking event: retailers and others looking for companies to produce their private label foods and more. And while there will not be a Sirott hot dog or Speed Jokes jelly, one company getting a lot of attention is Steeped Coffee. Senior Vice President Ron Scadina tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the “fresh roasted organic coffee in a tea bag” concept, and why it is nothing at all like your grandmother’s god-awful instant coffee of yesteryear. Plus, there’s a Business of Good component: Steeped donates one percent of gross sales to charities, and a current project is digging water wells for clean drinking water in Uganda.
ROSEMONT, IL
midwestliving.com

Festive Trains to Ride This Holiday Season

Throughout November and December, scenic trains across the Midwest transform into decked-out, magical locomotives bursting with cheer. These family-friendly holiday train rides are short and sweet, ranging from hour-long jaunts to two-hour voyages, and often include Christmas treats, dazzling decorations, enchanting music and visits with Santa Claus. Allstate CTA Holiday...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule

A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

The List: Things done on WGN Morning News that could get you fired on Good Morning America

CHICAGO – Over the past 27 years, viewers who have tuned into the WGN Morning News have seen it all, from the funny to the wacky and even a little insane. There have been segments aired or things said that you just wouldn’t see on other stations, local or national. In fact, if some of those moments had been put on television elsewhere, it might have resulted in a few pink slips being handed out.
CHICAGO, IL
hotelnewsresource.com

Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago Hotel Opens in Illinois

Genuine Hospitality, a St. Louis, Missouri-based hotel operator, announced the opening of Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago, the first Tru by Hilton in Illinois. The 121-room hotel located near downtown Naperville, Illinois is within easy reach of the city’s attractions. Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago will be the second...
NAPERVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Bumper Cars on Ice coming to Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — This Christmas, you can trade in your ice skates for bumper cars at the Jack Frost Winter Village in Chicago. The Jack Frost Winter Village is an annual event at 1467 N. Elston Avenue, which announced on its Instagram account that it would be hosting Bumper Cars on Ice this year. […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy