Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Cookie Collision Shake? Gonzo Bonzo Salad? Lucky 7? How to order from Potbelly's 'secret menu'. Image by t3xt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Although you may have your tried and true favorite menu items, sometimes it can be fun to change things up a bit and order something off the beaten path.
Eater
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Thursday
The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and Miller Lite will give out meals to veterans and their families.
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?
It has been some time since I visited Kuma‘s Corner in the Schaumburg area. I wanted to see if they added anything new and exciting to their long list of burgers on their menu.
JamBase
Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue
The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
WGNtv.com
9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!
CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
Illinois’ Best Christmas Pop-Up Experience Coming To Chicago This Month
SANTA BABY BAR - Chicago's BEST Christmas Pop-Up Experience. At this multi-level experience, you can capture endless memories that will truly last a lifetime. From the photo opportunities, to the food and drinks, and meeting Santa's elves, you will have an unforgettable time. Let me take you through everything Santa...
herscherpilot.com
Fun Holiday Experiences to Put on Your List
(StatePoint) It's the time of year when you want to get out and celebrate the season. You want to find the perfect spot for that winter photo, where you can feel the charm of the holidays. Luckily, Illinois has perfect spots to make this wish come true. The following places...
fox32chicago.com
Hoosier Mama Pie Company working in overdrive to fill 1,700 orders ahead of Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Thanksgiving is almost here which means pie season is in full swing. The bakers at Hoosier Mama Pie Company are preparing 1,700 pies for Thanksgiving. Owner Paula Haney said this is the busiest season and, naturally, the most popular pie is pumpkin, followed by apple and Hoosier Sugar Cream, their signature pie.
WGNtv.com
The List: Tombstones that Pat found funny
CHICAGO – It’s not a place known for humor, but on occasion, people like to leave this world with a laugh. That was the focus of Pat Tomasulo’s submission for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He went around and found tombstones of people who tried to have a little fun with those who would visit the cemetery.
959theriver.com
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
blockclubchicago.org
Weed Dispensary Green Rose, Owned By Phil Stefani, Former Police Commander, Opens In River North
RIVER NORTH — One of the the state’s first social equity cannabis dispensaries opened last week in River North. Green Rose, located at 612 N. Wells St., officially opened Nov. 12 after passing state inspection early last week. Owners, which include restaurateur Phil Stefani and a former police commander, were some of the first to receive a social equity license to operate a dispensary in Illinois.
wgnradio.com
A Bob Sirott Hot Dog? A Speed Jokes Jelly?
Both are hypothetically possible at the Private Label Manufacturers Association convention in Rosemont, Illinois. But this story is about coffee. Thousands of people are jamming the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont for a huge matchmaking event: retailers and others looking for companies to produce their private label foods and more. And while there will not be a Sirott hot dog or Speed Jokes jelly, one company getting a lot of attention is Steeped Coffee. Senior Vice President Ron Scadina tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the “fresh roasted organic coffee in a tea bag” concept, and why it is nothing at all like your grandmother’s god-awful instant coffee of yesteryear. Plus, there’s a Business of Good component: Steeped donates one percent of gross sales to charities, and a current project is digging water wells for clean drinking water in Uganda.
midwestliving.com
Festive Trains to Ride This Holiday Season
Throughout November and December, scenic trains across the Midwest transform into decked-out, magical locomotives bursting with cheer. These family-friendly holiday train rides are short and sweet, ranging from hour-long jaunts to two-hour voyages, and often include Christmas treats, dazzling decorations, enchanting music and visits with Santa Claus. Allstate CTA Holiday...
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
The List: Things done on WGN Morning News that could get you fired on Good Morning America
CHICAGO – Over the past 27 years, viewers who have tuned into the WGN Morning News have seen it all, from the funny to the wacky and even a little insane. There have been segments aired or things said that you just wouldn’t see on other stations, local or national. In fact, if some of those moments had been put on television elsewhere, it might have resulted in a few pink slips being handed out.
hotelnewsresource.com
Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago Hotel Opens in Illinois
Genuine Hospitality, a St. Louis, Missouri-based hotel operator, announced the opening of Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago, the first Tru by Hilton in Illinois. The 121-room hotel located near downtown Naperville, Illinois is within easy reach of the city’s attractions. Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago will be the second...
Bumper Cars on Ice coming to Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — This Christmas, you can trade in your ice skates for bumper cars at the Jack Frost Winter Village in Chicago. The Jack Frost Winter Village is an annual event at 1467 N. Elston Avenue, which announced on its Instagram account that it would be hosting Bumper Cars on Ice this year. […]
