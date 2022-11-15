Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Football vs. Illinois, Game Predictions, Over/Unders, Blake Corum On A Mission
Michigan is in pursuit of 11-0 as they prepare to take on Illinois tomorrow afternoon.
Augusta Free Press
Travel likely to be frustrating for those looking to spend the holidays with family and friends
While travelers are feeling more comfortable about resuming holiday travel and celebration, they will continue to face delays, cancellations, and other frustrations, says a Virginia Tech expert. The reality is that the hospitality industry is still recovering from the impact of COVID, says travel and tourism professor Mahmood Khan. “The...
Off Florida, underwater burial ground offers aquatic lifeline
Divers swim near brightly colored fish and a stingray as they ride warm currents to the seafloor off Florida's coast, where an underwater burial site for ocean lovers doubles as a marine sanctuary brimming with aquatic life. At about 12 meters (40 feet) deep, divers swim between columns, under arches and past statues of lions, starfish, turtles and other marine animals.
Comments / 0