Susan Joanne (Elam, Werts) Gunkle passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was 71 years old. Susan was born on July 29, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas to Dorothy and Harley Elam. Susan graduated from North High School where she was a popular and athletic student. She attended the University of Kansas and spent many years as a nurse before leaving the profession to follow her dreams of owning a record store. Susan moved to Emporia in 1981 where she opened Middle Earth, which was later renamed Wizards. She operated the store until 2016 when she retired. A fixture for locals, she could be counted on to identify any song within three notes.

