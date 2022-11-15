Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Susan Joanne (Elam, Werts) Gunkle
Susan Joanne (Elam, Werts) Gunkle passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was 71 years old. Susan was born on July 29, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas to Dorothy and Harley Elam. Susan graduated from North High School where she was a popular and athletic student. She attended the University of Kansas and spent many years as a nurse before leaving the profession to follow her dreams of owning a record store. Susan moved to Emporia in 1981 where she opened Middle Earth, which was later renamed Wizards. She operated the store until 2016 when she retired. A fixture for locals, she could be counted on to identify any song within three notes.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia First Friday announces newly formed Board of Directors
Emporia First Friday is celebrating six years of First Friday Art Walks with a newly formed Board of Directors. According to a written release, EFF has recently earned 501(c)(3) status. The board met for the first time on Nov. 7, and includes community members from various backgrounds who are interested in supporting the vision of EFF.
Emporia gazette.com
Festival of Trees coming to Flinthills Mall next week
From Nov. 21 - 28, more than 15 Christmas trees donated and decorated by local businesses and individuals will be on display. “Everybody loves the spirit of Christmas,” said area manager Jacque Wellnitz. “I thought it would be fun for us to support our community in a way, because the community does such a wonderful job supporting us.”
Emporia gazette.com
ESU announces continued investments in education programs
Emporia State University announced continued investments in The Teachers College education programs Wednesday afternoon. The university currently offers certification in 19 areas of focus from grades K-12. "Kansas and the nation's youth deserve quality teachers," said Dr. Joan Brewer, interim vice provost and dean of The Teachers College, in a...
Emporia gazette.com
Alone for Thanksgiving? Here are your meal options in the Emporia area.
If there’s one thing many can agree on, it’s that no one should be alone on a holiday. That’s why several Emporia area churches and organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals this week, filling a need for food and fellowship. The Olpe United Methodist Church will serve...
Emporia gazette.com
Sharon A. Umholtz
Sharon A. Umholtz, 83, died November 12, 2022, at Morris County Hospital, Council Grove. She…
Emporia gazette.com
Beauty and 'Beast' blend voices at EHS
A “tale as old as time” comes to the Emporia High School stage Thursday night. That's one of the most familiar lines from Disney's “Beauty and the Beast”. The musical version of the story will be performed by students for three nights, beginning at 7 p.m.
Emporia gazette.com
Thomas Vance Baldwin
Death on November 28, 2006 at home in Milton, Florida. Tom joined the Air Force on October 9, 1956 and went. to basic training at Ellington A.F.B. in Texas. He worked. in Security on missiles. After he retired, he worked as a. security guard at the nuclear site in Burlington,...
Emporia gazette.com
Mary Lee Stephens
Mary Lee Stephens, 86, of Seneca, Kansas, formerly of Americus, Kansas, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Oakley Place of Seneca. Mary Lee Stephens was born on September 29, 1936 in Goff, Kansas, the daughter of William Ward Sourk and Mary (Capsey) Sourk. She married Norman Lee Stephens in Goff, Kansas on August 14, 1955. He passed away on April 9, 2011 in Americus, Kansas.
Emporia gazette.com
Gregory “Greg” Scott Hanshew
Friday, October 28, 2022 after a brief illness, at. Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. to live in Emporia. He and his family spent a year. living in Costa Rica. He was a big fan of “String. Cheese Incident” and attended many concerts. He. loved spending time at “The...
Emporia gazette.com
Homeless in Emporia: Lack of resources, mental illness contribute to homeless population
The Emporia City Commission approved an ordinance that tackles “unlawful camping” on public property Wednesday morning, drawing heavy criticism from one member of the board. Ordinance No. 22-49 gives Emporia police the ability to take action on the unauthorized use of public property by prohibiting camping without a...
Emporia gazette.com
Taylor promoted to deputy fire chief
An Emporia firefighter will take on the role of deputy fire chief, Fire Chief Brandon Beck announced Friday. Jesse Taylor will be responsible for planning, organizing and directing the work of the EMS division. According to a written release, Taylor started with the fire department as a volunteer firefighter in 2001. He was hired fulltime in 2004. Since that time he has filled the roles of firefighter, acting officer, fire investigator, fire instructor, hazardous materials technician, confined space/rope rescue technician, fire inspector, driver/operator, swift water rescue technician and, since 2015, captain.
Emporia gazette.com
Colder than frozen pumpkin pie
Any thawing of turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner might have to be done inside this weekend. The temperature outside may not be warm enough to do much de-icing. The Emporia area started Friday with a wind chill of four above, thanks in part to a strong northwest breeze behind a weak cold front.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia’s Elizabeth Willhite signs to run cross country at Emporia State
Emporia High School’s Elizabeth Willhite will be running cross country and indoor and outdoor track in college, and she isn’t going very far. Willhite signed a National Letter of Intent to run at Emporia State on Wednesday afternoon.
Emporia gazette.com
Rising Phoenix volleyball looks to give more kids opportunities
The Rising Phoenix Volleyball Academy is having tryouts at the Emporia Recreation Center next weekend. The program, which is in its inaugural year, was started by Koety Williams in an effort to provide a more inclusive and welcoming environment for girls who may not be as high in skill level or who have not played in a while, but want opportunities to play.
Emporia gazette.com
Jobless rate steady in Lyon, higher in Chase
Unemployment in Lyon and Greenwood counties held steady in October, while Chase County had a slight increase. The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County’s jobless rate remained at 2.4%. That means 415 workers were without jobs, up by 16 from September.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State men’s basketball tops Rockhurst in home opener
The Emporia State men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season as it won a nailbiter over visiting Rockhurst at White Auditorium on Wednesday night, 66-64. The Hornets jumped out to a fast start, going on a 14-4 run to open the game thanks in large part to six points from Alijah Comithier and a pair of dunks from Peyton Rogers-Schmidt. But Rockhurst would chip away and make it a one-point game with 6:57 to play. Things were back and forth from there for the rest of the half, with no team taking more than a three-point lead.
Emporia gazette.com
Four Hornets named CSC Academic All-District in soccer
The awards continue to roll in for the Emporia State soccer team as four Hornets were recently named Academic All-District as selected by College Sports Communicators. Mackenzie Dimarco, Aislinn Hughes, Erica Self and Hannah Woolery were all named CSC Academic All-District for their work in the classroom. Dimarco has a...
Emporia gazette.com
Avila murder: Pecina, Granado see continuations into next year
Two defendants accused in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila had their status conferences continued to the spring, following short appearances in Lyon County District Court Friday afternoon. Jovan Pecina will next appear in court at 9 a.m. May 11, 2023. Andrew John “AJ” Granado waived his right to a...
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County Commission approves new dump truck, LCECC training programs
The Lyon County Commission approved the purchase of a new dump truck for Road and Bridge, after a previously ordered truck from March could not be delivered. Chip Woods and Josh Stevenson with Road and Bridge presented the commissioners with a new quote from Emporia Kenworth, Inc. to purchase a 2024 Kenworth T880S chassis with a 16’ dump bed, snowplow, and salt spreader for an estimated $264,837.
Comments / 0