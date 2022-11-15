Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Corporal punishment affects brain activity, anxiety, and depression, longitudinal study finds
Don't spank your kids. That's the conventional wisdom that has emerged from decades of research linking corporal punishment to a decline in adolescent health and negative effects on behavior, including an increased risk for anxiety and depression. Now, a new study explores how corporal punishment might impact neural systems to produce those adverse effects.
Your Severe PMS Symptoms May Actually Be a Sign of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)
For people who menstruate, the hormonal shifts caused by their period can extend well beyond just the 5 to 7 days spent bleeding. The average menstrual cycle takes 29 days to complete, meaning people spend the majority of the month moving through the phases of menstruation. The four phases include menstruation (when you actually shed the lining of the uterus and bleed), the follicular phase (when estrogen levels rise and the ovaries produce a mature follicle), ovulation (when the egg is released), and the final luteal phase (when progesterone is released or stopped depending on pregnancy).
Healthline
Are Puberty Blockers Reversible? What You Should Know Before Treatment￼
Yes, the effects of puberty blockers are reversible. This is true whether the medication is being used to treat precocious puberty or as part of gender affirming care. When a person stops taking puberty blockers, their body will resume puberty exactly as it would have had they never taken the medication, says Jennifer Osipoff, MD, a pediatric endocrinologist at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital in New York.
Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse
Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.
MedicalXpress
ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death
The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
6abc
Bariatric surgery often overlooked as effective treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About one in 10 women of childbearing age faces polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. While medication or lifestyle changes have been the standard treatments, there's an unexpected approach that's been a big success. It's the jolt some women hear as they struggle to have a baby -...
MedicalXpress
Lung infections caused by soil fungi are a problem nationwide, according to new study
Fungi in the soil cause a significant number of serious lung infections in 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, including many areas long thought to be free of deadly environmental fungi, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
Refinery29
Why Does Having Endometriosis Or PCOS Increase Your Chance Of An Eating Disorder?
Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Existing in a cis woman’s body means accepting things you don’t necessarily understand or agree with. Women’s health issues come with a precursor — “we don’t know much about this one,” “there hasn’t been much research into this field, “we’re not sure about why this happens”. These banal platitudes and hollow explanations are heard by women in doctors' rooms across the country, and around the world.
Medical News Today
Can someone have hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?
While it is unlikely, a person may alternate between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. This depends on the balance of thyroid antibodies present in autoimmune thyroid disorders. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the front of a person’s neck. It secretes hormones that help to control vital body...
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
oprahdaily.com
Is This Early Menopause or Am I Just Losing It?
Only about 1 percent of women in the U.S. go through menopause before 40. Here’s what else those symptoms that are scaring the bejesus out of you could mean. The freak-out: You wake up damp and clammy and think: night sweats!. What else it might be: The jalapeños you...
MedicalXpress
Colon cancer: Dying cancer cells give neighboring tumor cells instructions on how to survive
Colorectal carcinoma is the second most common cause of cancer death in Germany. Although cancer research in recent years has been able to significantly improve early diagnosis and therapy, the resistance of advanced colorectal tumors to common chemotherapies still constitutes a major problem and contributes substantially to the high mortality rate of patients with such tumors.
MedicalXpress
Researchers unlock pattern of gene activity for ADHD
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have successfully identified differences in gene activity in the brains of people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study, led by scientists at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of NIH, found that individuals diagnosed with ADHD had differences in genes that code for known chemicals that brain cells use to communicate.
MedicalXpress
People with attachment anxiety more likely to create false memories when they can see the person talking
Adults who frequently worry about being rejected or abandoned by those closest to them are more prone to having false memories when they can see who is conveying the information, a new study suggests. The authors, SMU's Nathan Hudson and Michigan State University's William J. Chopik, found that adults with...
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperthyroidism and depression
Hyperthyroidism and depression can cause similar symptoms, such as loss of appetite and sleeping difficulties. Additionally, many people with hyperthyroidism may also experience changes to their mental health. The thyroid is a small gland in the neck that produces hormones to regulate various bodily processes, such as body temperature and...
MedicalXpress
Can pharmacotherapies prevent alcohol use disorder in people with PTSD?
Survivors of abuse and trauma are vastly more likely than other people to develop alcohol use disorder (AUD); according to some estimates, as many as three-quarters of people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) report drinking problems. Now, Scripps Research scientists have identified a class of drugs that might break this...
MedicalXpress
New nasal vaccine strategy could improve COVID-19 protection
Researchers from the Centenary Institute and the University of Sydney have developed a new nasal vaccination strategy that induces potent lung immunity and protection against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The new vaccine approach has been tested successfully in mice and has the potential to be a powerful tool for enhancing protection...
