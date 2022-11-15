ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

How Are Assets Divided in a Divorce in Idaho?

You could've had it all, but now you'll have to settle for half. That's the bitter truth about divorcing your once better half in Idaho. The two of you started out focused on sharing forever together, but now your sights are set on securing the home theater you payed for two years ago. And that 2022 Chevy Silverado ya'll just bought? You've got your eye on that bad boy, too.
5 Reasons Why Boise Needs A Whataburger Right Now

I've said it before... and I'll say it again: Boise needs a Whataburger!!. Seriously, we're near the end of 2022 and we still don't have the greatest burger chain of all time in the Treasure Valley. And it's not like Whataburger is only restricted to Texas either! According to the official site for the greatest burger chain of all time, Whataburger has locations in Tennessee, Kansas, and even frickin' Missouri.
Idaho Get’s An A+ For Spelling, Except This One Word.

I'm so lucky that spell check is a thing, I'm thankful for Grammarly and that autocorrect doesn't make me look like an idiot... sometimes. Even with all the tools at the tip of our figure tips we continue to misspell words on a regular basis. I was reading an article in Reader's Digest that talked about the most misspelled words in each state.
6 Trusted Tips To Keep Idaho Kids Safe & Warm in Car Seats

In 2021, the Idaho Department of Transportation confirmed the deaths of five children ages 7 and under. Of the five fatalities, four were attributed to improper restraint. It's a tragedy Ada County Paramedics are committed to preventing with their car seat installation program. Devoted to the protection of Idaho's "most...
LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool

If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
