Augusta Free Press
Dominion Energy Virginia responds to AFP story: ‘Smart’ meters are safe
Dominion Energy Virginia responded to a story about customers having their electricity cut off because they refused the installation of “smart” meters. According to Dominion Energy spokesman Jeremy Slayton, Milton Williams and Aeron Mack of Fauquier County were notified twice before their electricity service was cut off for using “unapproved, unsafe meters.”
foodmanufacturing.com
Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
Augusta Free Press
Dominion Energy reportedly cutting off electricity to homes that refused ‘smart’ meters
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Dominion Energy Virginia disconnected electricity to, threatened to or forced a “smart” meter on more than half a dozen households across Virginia. According to Virginians for Safe Technology, based in Fredericksburg, households are in Petersburg, Fauquier, Prince William, Fluvanna, Albemarle, Henrico and Spotsylvania...
NBC12
Virginia to receive $5 million to expand high-speed internet access
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is set to get millions of dollars in federal funding to expand high-speed internet access. Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced that the commonwealth will receive $5 million as part of the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Development (BEAD) Program. “Last year, we passed...
November SNAP benefits have been loaded onto EBT cards in Virginia
SNAP benefits were loaded onto EBT cards across Virginia on November 16. Here's how to check how much you should have gotten.
Augusta Free Press
Federal grant awarded to Virginia to close broadband availability gap
The National Telecommunications Information Administration is awarding a Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Planning Grant to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The award, totaling $4,999,975.50, was announced by Congressman A. Donald McEachin of Virginia on Wednesday, and will support the “Commonwealth Connect Plan.”. Virginia’s “Commonwealth...
Augusta Free Press
Christmas tree growers gearing up for ‘Evergreen Friday’
Every holiday season, thousands of Virginians invoke a family tradition of visiting the state’s nearly 500 Christmas tree farms to find a tree for their celebrations. And this year will be no exception. According to Ryan Clouse of Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm in Winchester, consumer demand for Christmas trees...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia’s general fund revenues for October 2022 exceed expectations
The general fund revenues for October 2022 in Virginia exceeded budget forecasts with a 10.3 percent increase over last year. General fund revenues increased 3 percent from September 2022, and included issuance of an additional $88 million in taxpayer rebates. “With the impacts of planned policy actions, including the historic...
Augusta Free Press
Thanksgiving meal in Virginia estimated at nearly $75; up 16 percent from last year
In a year when inflation has driven up prices of nearly all consumer goods, the price of a Thanksgiving meal is also trending upward. According to an informal survey conducted by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 adults is $73.91, or $7.39 per person.
Affordable housing crisis leads to historic rise in calls for help
Hampton Roads is at the center of an affordable housing crisis in Virginia, leading to a record number of calls for assistance to the regional Housing Crisis Hotline.
Thousands of Virginia residents getting tax rebates of up to $500: See if you are eligible
Various eligible Virginians have already received their tax rebate checks. If you had owned money on the Virginia tax the previous year, we have some good news for you. Hundreds of people living in Virginia are in luck this year because the General Assembly has passed a law giving taxpayers a stimulus payment.
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents Checks
Virginia residents will receive a tax rebate of $250 to $500. But a new proposal is under discussion. Virginians in a specific city could receive extra money. Inflation caused locals to spend more on living costs and taxes. The area wants to return some of the excesses to people for them to put towards other high expenses.
NBC12
Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule
Virginia joined in on a brief in support of a multi-state lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over a proposed new rule for greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles. The brief, led by West Virginia, states the new rule is an “overbroad, top-down regulatory scheme that tries to force people...
fox5dc.com
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning
In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Lottery Board approves operator’s license for Rivers Casino Portsmouth
The second casino operator in Virginia has been approved by the Virginia Lottery Board in a 7-0 vote. Rivers Portsmouth Gaming, LLC, d/b/a Rivers Casino Portsmouth joins Hard Rock Bristol Casino in having their application for licensure approved. Job fairs have been ongoing for the Portsmouth casino since May. According to their social media, an opening is planned in early 2023.
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
