‘I’m afraid to have children’: fear of an older future in Japan and South Korea
As birth and fertility rates fall, there is official concern about the economic impact of a declining and ageing population
KTUL
'Be the Change': Pride flag made part of US Soccer's World Cup team crest in Qatar
WASHINGTON (TND) — In an attempt to bring "awareness" to LGBT issues, the United States Men's National Soccer Team will feature a Pride flag-inspired team crest as it competes in the World Cup in Qatar. The team's crest has traditionally only been the American colors of red, white and...
KTUL
Hundreds of sheep filmed walking clockwise in a circle for days at Chinese farm
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 12 days straight at a farm in China. The sheep were captured on a surveillance camera. The video shows them walking clockwise in a near-perfect circle. The video was tweeted by Chinese state-run outlet People’s Daily. The outlet also...
Russian official says he hopes US can agree to prisoner exchange for ‘Merchant of Death’
Russia expressed a more positive attitude about the potential prisoner exchange with the U.S. for a convicted arms trafficker, Viktor Bout, known as the “Merchant of Death.”. The Russian news agency Interfax reported Friday that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that the Kremlin hopes the chances...
