Neuromarketing and neuroanalytics firm Neuro-Insight has announced the promotion of Pranav Yadav to global chief executive officer. Yadav, who founded the ad-tech company and is currently the CEO of the U.S. business, will succeed longtime marketing and agency veteran John Zweig as he takes the remaining subsidiaries under his management. Zweig will assume the role of chairman.

1 DAY AGO