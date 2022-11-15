ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers prediction, pick odds: Slumping Spurs take on West co-leading Blazers

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately

A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday

Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

College basketball coaches give honest Bronny James assessment

Bronny James is one of the best young high school basketball players in the country. Between his own accomplishments and his father being in some people’s eyes the best NBA player of all time, Bronny's skillset has been scrutinized ad nauseam at this point. By now, the consensus seems...
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay

We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Nets had players-only meeting about Ben Simmons

The Nets met after a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers dropped them to 1-5. Simmons actually had his best statistical game of the season, a nine-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound effort, but the team's "level of exasperation toward Simmons bubbled to the surface" after the loss, according The Athletic. After the meeting, Simmons missed the Nets' next two games.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Sixers Discussing Trades Centered on Tobias Harris

Basically, while it doesn’t seem as Philadelphia is feeling desperate to make a deal, it never hurts to ask around. Harris, 30, is 6-foot-8 and undoubtedly the type of all-around professional who would generate interest from outsiders and potentially move the needle for the Sixers. Through the first 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eastern Conference team interested in acquiring Duncan Robinson?

A rival team may be doing the Miami Heat a kindness worthy of sainthood. An unnamed Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney this week that Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson could be a trade target for the Chicago Bulls. The executive says that a volume three-point shooter like Robinson might help solve the 6-8 Bulls’ woes this season.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy