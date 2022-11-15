ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Many Insured Americans Are an Injury Away From Bankruptcy: Study

By Steven Reinberg
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpQMv_0jBgZwOC00

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One in 5 privately insured American adults hospitalized for a traumatic injury end up with medical bills they can't pay, a new study finds.

Among more than 3,100 working-aged insured adults who suffered a traumatic injury, the risk of incurring co-pays and deductibles they couldn't afford was 23% higher than among similar adults without traumatic injuries. These patients were also more likely to be hounded by collection agencies, the study showed.

"The amount of medical debt in America is $88 billion, and this is on top of what patients are already paying, so this is what they can't pay," said lead researcher Dr. John Scott . He is an assistant professor of surgery and a member of the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

"And we accept this system where there's nearly $100 billion of excess debt on the backs of the sick and the injured, who are unable to pay — that's just the normal everyday America that we live in," Scott said.

On average, those with outstanding bills owed more than $6,000 and had a 110% higher bankruptcy rate compared to uninjured patients.

For the study, Scott's team used Blue Cross Blue Shield and credit report data.

The study doesn't reveal patients' credit scores or how much debt they had before getting hurt, so researchers can't tell if their medical bills put them over the top.

"If we have multiple credit reports after their injuries, that would be more compelling to really prove causality," he said. "As it is, we can't say that it's causal, but it's really compelling and it also fits with what our patients tell us."

Insurance with high deductibles may be one of the problems, Scott said. "The whole point of deductibles is to keep people from using health care that they don't need," he said. "But no one's overusing care for traumatic injuries."

One solution would be to have no deductibles for traumatic injuries, he suggested. In lieu of that, deductibles could be based on the patient's ability to pay.

"My worry about people that can't pay is they're not going to go get more medical care," Scott said. "If we want people to really get their lives back after injury, if they have PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] or depression or anxiety after their car crash or after they were a victim of a shooting or a stabbing, those are the patients who are not getting the mental health care they need, because they already have so much medical debt that they can't afford it. Or maybe they're not getting the physical therapy they need, because they already have so much medical debt, they can't afford it."

Scott said doctors work hard to use every bit of medical science possible to get patients the best possible outcome.

"What these data suggest is that there are some policy solutions we can use to help patients not just survive their injuries but really thrive after their injuries," he added.

Dr. Stephen Kemble , a Honolulu psychiatrist who is a spokesperson for Physicians for a National Health Program, favors Medicare-for-all or some other single-payer system like most industrialized countries have. That would eliminate medical debt altogether and ensure access to care for everyone, he said.

"[Such programs are] much simpler to administer, and they're very popular, and they don't really cost any more than something that would have some kind of means testing," he said.

Deductibles and co-pays haven't benefited the system or have left patients with crushing debt, Kemble said.

"The attempt to control health care costs by raising deductibles and co-pays backfires and has very cruel consequences for large numbers of people, and it's not good policy," he explained.

The report was published online Nov. 11 in JAMA Health Forum.

More information

For more on medical costs, head to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

SOURCES: John Scott, MD, MPH, assistant professor, surgery, Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Stephen Kemble, MD, psychiatrist, Honolulu, spokesperson, Physicians for a National Health Program; JAMA Health Forum, Nov. 11, 2022, online

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Pandemic Saw Big Rise in Deaths to Millennials From Multiple Causes

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Americans aged 25 to 44 — so-called millennials — are dying at significantly higher rates from three leading killers than similarly aged people just 10 years ago, the latest government data shows. Looking at data collected between 2000 and 2020, the new report from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) finds the biggest jump in deaths from injuries, heart disease and suicide occurred after 2019, when the pandemic began. ...
The Herald News

Despite Pleas From Pediatric Groups, Biden Balks at Declaring RSV a Health Emergency

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration on Thursday offered assistance to communities and hospitals dealing with a surge in cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses, but it did not declare a national public health emergency. The Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics had asked President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for that designation in a letter that noted an “alarming surge of pediatric hospitalizations." ...
KION News Channel 5/46

First 5 California helping educators create equity systems for families

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The first five years of a child's life are crucial to their learning and development. According to one study, it is important to recognize biases when evaluating students. First 5 California did a study where several key considerations to help local early childhood and education leaders, state policymakers and others create more The post First 5 California helping educators create equity systems for families appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Herald News

AHA News: Some Reduced-Carb Diets May Decrease Diabetes Risk, But Others May Raise It

THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- When it comes to reduced-carb diets, it may be quality, not quantity, that matters most. New research finds that animal-based, low-carbohydrate eating was associated with a higher Type 2 diabetes risk, whereas plant-based, low-carb eating was associated with a lower diabetes risk. The research, recently presented in Chicago at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions conference, is considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal. ...
The Herald News

Using an Online Pharmacy to Buy Meds? It's Buyer Beware, FDA Says

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It might be tempting to buy prescription medication online, but buyers should beware, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns. While some pharmacy websites operate legally and can offer convenience, privacy and lower costs, others may be selling unapproved, counterfeit and unsafe medications, the FDA advises. Many unsafe online pharmacies do exist, offering prescription medications without requiring a prescription and selling them at...
The Herald News

As RSV cases climb among kids, here’s what health experts say you should know

Amid a surge in visits to pediatric emergency rooms, doctors and public health officials are advising families to take preventative measures to stop the spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory illnesses. Increases in RSV cases have been found in multiple regions of the U.S. including Michigan, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While the virus usually causes mild cold-like symptoms, cases can be serious for older adults and infants. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Herald News

When a Parent Is Jailed, Children's Health Care Suffers

THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children's health is jeopardized when they have a parent in prison, new research finds. In the United States, 5 million kids have an incarcerated parent. Those children have worse access to primary, dental and mental health care than their peers, the investigators found. And that puts the kids at risk of worse mental and physical health outcomes, according to the study. ...
The Herald News

FDA Approves First Drug to Delay Onset of Type 1 Diabetes

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first drug that could delay the development of type 1 diabetes (T1D). Teplizumab (Tzield) targets the autoimmune issues that drive the disease, rather than its symptoms, making the medication a game changer. “Today’s approval of a first-in-class therapy adds an important new treatment option for certain at-risk patients,” Dr. John Sharretts, director of...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy