ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Sen. Kim Ward makes history as 1st female pro tempore of Pa. Senate

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06N2nq_0jBgZsrI00

State Sen. Kim Ward keeps making history.

On Tuesday, the Hempfield Republican became the first woman to be appointed by fellow lawmakers as president pro tempore of the state Senate. She will oversee operations of the governing body and serve as its leader in the new position, holding the responsibility of selecting all committee chairs and handling nominations.

But that doesn’t mean she will forget about Westmoreland County.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure we help the county,” she said.

Ward succeeds State Sen. Jake Corman in the role. His term expires at the end of 2022 and he did not seek reelection.

For the past two years, Ward has served as the Senate’s majority leader. That also was a history-making role, as she was the first woman to rise to that level of leadership. In an interview with the Tribune-Review, Ward called Tuesday’s appointment the “highest honor.”

“It doesn’t matter what gender you are, and it doesn’t matter what color of skin you have,” she said. “You can get there.”

Ward pointed to other history-making election outcomes in Southwestern Pennsylvania as proof: State Rep. Summer Lee, D-Swissvale, became the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania, and state Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, became the highest-ranking Black public official in Pennsylvania after being elected lieutenant governor.

Having a woman in such a powerful, high-ranking position can be inspiring to women young and old to see themselves represented in a leadership role, said Dana Brown, executive director of Chatham University’s Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics. It helps women think of big possibilities for themselves and also for state government.

“I think it’s so important that we have these role models,” Brown said.

Ward is in her fourth term as state senator. She has held the office since 2008 and was the first woman to represent the 39th District, which covers most of the county.

As majority leader, she has overseen the legislative agenda, chaired the Senate Rules and Executive Nomination Committee and helped shape party strategy. And she did it all during the covid-19 pandemic, the reshaping of the state’s legislative districts and fighting a bout with breast cancer.

Ward pointed to several achievements during her time as majority leader through that adversity, including constitutional amendments that limit disaster declarations and the reduction of the state’s corporate net income tax.

“We’ve done some really good things that I’m proud of,” she said. “We’ve had some really great accomplishments the last couple years.”

Ward joined GOP Senate leadership in 2019 when she was named chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, again becoming the first woman to hold the role.

She got her start in politics in 1994 as county chair for Republican Rick Santorum’s successful campaign for the U.S. Senate, then served as a Hempfield supervisor from 2002-07. She was elected as a county commissioner in 2008, a position she held briefly before running for Senate.

Ward is looking forward to getting started in the new role. She hopes to address issues that are important to all Pennsylvanians.

“The last thing we want to look like in Harrisburg is Washington, D.C.,” Ward said.

As president pro tempore of the Senate, Ward will briefly serve as the state’s lieutenant governor after John Fetterman is sworn into his U.S. Senate seat and before Davis is inaugurated.

Comments / 9

Linda Thomas
3d ago

All I can remember her is being so sparky when she came into a bank very rude to employees I wonder if she has changed.

Reply
5
Margie Vogel
3d ago

She will fit in well. She is a experienced liar. She has had years to perfect it in Westmoreland county.

Reply(3)
6
Related
The Independent

PA Senate candidate John Fetterman won his first election by one vote – can he pull off another close-call victory?

John Fetterman, 53, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and currently a candidate seeking the state’s open Senate seat, began his political journey by winning a mayoral election in his hometown of Braddock by a single vote.Since then, Mr Fetterman has attracted national attention as an unorthodox, unapologetic progressive politician. In 2009, The Guardian dubbed him "America’s Coolest Mayor."The Pennsylvanian ran for the state’s Senate seat in 2016, but never made it past the Democratic primaries, in which he finished in third place. That loss did not deter his political aspirations, however, as two years later he campaigned to replace...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS 42

AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election

(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
ALABAMA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Md. Senate race in favor of Chris Van Hollen

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Senate race in favor of Democrat Chris Van Hollen, electing him to a second term. Van Hollen defeats Republican Chris Chaffee. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to Sen. Van Hollen this evening where he said he was grateful to...
MARYLAND STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in narrow lead against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska Senate election

Explore more race results below. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ran against fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro, but the battle is largely between the two Republicans. Tshibaka is endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski has the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin. Murkowski has bucked her...
ALASKA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District

Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District. The Democrat won her third consecutive term, her second victory over the ex-Lehigh County commissioner, due in no small part to an advantage in fundraising, earning nearly $1 million more than her opponent since July. Wild was able to successfully campaign portraying herself as a centrist with a history of bipartisanship, shrugging off efforts by her opponent to tie her tenure to that of President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The New York Times

Democrats See a Blueprint in Fetterman’s Victory in Pennsylvania

KITTANNING, Pa. — Did John Fetterman just show Democrats how to solve their white-working-class problem?. Fetterman’s decisive victory in Pennsylvania’s Senate race — arguably Democrats’ biggest win of the midterms, flipping a Republican-held seat — was achieved in no small part because he did significantly better in counties dominated by white working-class voters compared with Joe Biden in 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Schumer to nominate Murray as Senate president pro tempore

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced at the Senate Democratic lunch Wednesday that he will nominate Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) next month to serve next year as Senate president pro tempore, a position that is third in line to the presidency. The nomination will need to be approved by...
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy