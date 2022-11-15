Read full article on original website
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
These stocks should gush profits in 2023 and beyond.
Here are 2 Stocks to Consider for a Rebound
When a stock is down 60% or more, the sellers will be vocal and the buyers will be lonely. It's not psychologically easy to bet on beaten-down stocks, but they can offer favorable risk-to-reward profiles as there's often more room above than below. After all, a stock that's 60% down...
3 Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth Upside
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market and takes a look at the next likely market catalysts as we near Thanksgiving. Despite the recent dip, the market has been on a strong run during the first half of the fourth quarter. With this in mind, let’s look at three stocks—JinkoSolar (JKS), GlobalFoundries (GFS), DexCom (DXCM)—that investors might want to buy for long-term growth potential from three different parts of the economy that become more important by the day.
Passive Income in a Bear Market? 1 Stock Warren Buffett Bought
Following the lead of investing legends like Warren Buffett isn't a bad strategy as long as you just use the information to narrow down your stock choices and do your own due diligence. Blindly following anyinvestment advice even from the Oracle of Omaha, is a prescription for disaster. Although Buffett...
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
2 Biotech Stocks That Can Rocket Higher in 2023, According to Wall Street
Are you looking for stocks that can make big gains in a relatively short amount of time? If your answer's yes, the biotech industry has you covered. Last week, two biotech companies independently announced some surprisingly good news that got the attention of investment banks on Wall Street. In response to their improved prospects, the analysts who follow these companies now think those stocks can triple your money or better.
Bet on China ETFs on a Solid Turnaround
After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, China’s stocks have staged a solid turnaround this month driven by a series of good news as Chinese President Xi Jinping cemented power for the third term. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has gained 14% since last Friday, putting it squarely into the bull market territory, or more than 20% above its recent low. Golden Dragon Index has surged 23% so far in November, putting it on track for its best monthly return on record.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
This has been a rough year for investors of all walks. The bond market has produced its worst year on record, while the benchmark S&P 500 delivered its weakest first-half return since 1970. Things have been even worse for the tech-driven Nasdaq Composite, which peaked at a decline of 38% from its November 2021 high.
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Borr Drilling, off about 9.4% and shares of Diamondback Energy down about 5.6% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday...
2 of the Biggest Crypto Investors in the World Are Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Bitcoin. Should You?
Buying one Bitcoin per day might just be the ultimate dollar-cost averaging strategy for crypto.
Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 2.14% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.67% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 6.87% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and EIX make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Higher Following Another Choppy Trading Day
(RTTNews) - Stocks failed to sustain an initial move to the upside and showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Friday. The choppy trading on the day extended the volatility seen over the past several sessions. The Dow climbed 199.37 points or 0.6 percent...
European Markets Close Higher On Bargain Hunting
(RTTNews) - European markets closed higher on Friday, rebounding from recent losses, as investors picked up stocks despite lingering concerns about interest rate hikes, and a surge in Covid-19 cases in China. The markets also digested European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's speech at a conference, where she said the...
3 High-Yield Passive-Income Powerhouse Stocks to Buy Now
With the three-month treasury rate now over 4%, there's a real opportunity cost of investing in the stock market. For any asset to be worth allocating your hard-earned savings toward, it needs to have a path toward producing a total return above 4%. Otherwise, it's not worth the risk. One...
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 68.17% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 51.42% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 65.14% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
What Makes Sprouts Farmers (SFM) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
GOVT, XRT: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,700,000 units, or a 1.5% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest...
