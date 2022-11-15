Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers could get Minkah Fitzpatrick back a week after surgery.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could get their All-Pro safety back just one week after undergoing an appendectomy. Hearing from head coach Mike Tomlin, things seem "really positive" that Minkah Fitzpatrick can return in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fitzpatrick experienced discomfort during walk-through last week and underwent emergency surgery. He was at the game, and was trying to play, according to Tomlin. He's since returned to the facility this week and has already started running.

Fitzpatrick has missed two games this season but has still has three interceptions and a touchdown.

Damontae Kazee filled the role of Fitzpatrick in Week 10 and would continue to if he must miss more time. Kazee recorded an INT in his first game of the season against the Saints.

