Follow all of the USMNT World Cup players on Instagram
The United States men’s national soccer team is set to take on the world in the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning next week, and the USMNT’s young roster seems poised to quickly endear themselves to sports fans across America.
The USMNT has one of the youngest squads at the World Cup in Qatar and while the team includes some known stars like Christian Pulisic, most of the players are not household names even in their own country.
That should change after the World Cup, especially if the team makes it out of the group stage. Here’s a quick look at each player’s Instagram page and their follower counts, listed in order of the most-followed players.
By the end of the tournament, these Instagram follower numbers will likely be much higher, and many of the USA’s World Cup players should see their popularity in the U.S. increase significantly.
Here are the pre-World Cup numbers:
Christian Pulisic: 6.1 million followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjDUSnDIVEf/?hl=en
Sergiño Dest: 2 million followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwe4XgM0m9/?hl=en
Weston McKennie: 1.4 million followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/CZhfciAuGf-/?hl=en
Gio Reyna: 515k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwi_xovm0j/?hl=en
DeAndre Yedlin: 386k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/CP12SzChR_B/?hl=en
Tim Weah: 375k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwc8U2NcCM/?hl=en
Brenden Aaronson: 185k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/CeXaacIuCde/?hl=en
Tyler Adams: 176k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce06doBI_fS/?hl=en
Matt Turner: 146k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci4-Fr2oWwk/?hl=en
Kellyn Acosta: 120k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cered7dAGHr/?hl=en
Cameron Carter-Vickers: 116k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/BpFMuF6ljFX/?hl=en
Yunus Musah: 112k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce0OWhruEzL/?hl=en
Sean Johnson: 87.4k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cecb7YysUHr/?hl=en
Josh Sargent: 83.9k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwgv2foYUN/?hl=en
Jordan Morris: 70.9k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkwoOvmOJEH/?hl=en
Antonee Robinson: 66.8k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwc2_aqzEy/?hl=en
Cristian Roldan: 58.7k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkwmMgtNoX7/?hl=en
Walker Zimmerman: 47.3k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwulg0Ldz3/?hl=en
Joe Scally: 34.4k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwf-GBNjVT/?hl=en
Jesús Ferreira: 29.2k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjOhyMHPwFH/?hl=en
Haji Wright: 21.3k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/CehEGECrQGb/?hl=en
Shaq Moore: 17.2k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkwinnCJyQk/?hl=en
Luca de la Torre: 17.2k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckx9wALMS9_/?hl=en
Aaron Long: 16.9k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkwpSwwpPvA/?hl=en
Tim Ream: 15.5k followers
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYUCI-uBr-o/?hl=en
Ethan Horvath: No public account
Horvath keeps a low profile on social media, so you can follow the USMNT's account (2.2 million followers) instead: https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck9EF-4t4Mt/The USMNT will face Wales (Nov. 21), England (Nov. 25) and Iran (Nov. 29) in the group stage of the World Cup. All three games will begin at 2 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on Fox.
