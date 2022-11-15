Follow all of the USMNT World Cup players on Instagram

The United States men’s national soccer team is set to take on the world in the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning next week, and the USMNT’s young roster seems poised to quickly endear themselves to sports fans across America.

The USMNT has one of the youngest squads at the World Cup in Qatar and while the team includes some known stars like Christian Pulisic, most of the players are not household names even in their own country.

That should change after the World Cup, especially if the team makes it out of the group stage. Here’s a quick look at each player’s Instagram page and their follower counts, listed in order of the most-followed players.

By the end of the tournament, these Instagram follower numbers will likely be much higher, and many of the USA’s World Cup players should see their popularity in the U.S. increase significantly.

Here are the pre-World Cup numbers:

h

h

Christian Pulisic: 6.1 million followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjDUSnDIVEf/?hl=en

Sergiño Dest: 2 million followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwe4XgM0m9/?hl=en

Weston McKennie: 1.4 million followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZhfciAuGf-/?hl=en

Gio Reyna: 515k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwi_xovm0j/?hl=en

DeAndre Yedlin: 386k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP12SzChR_B/?hl=en

Tim Weah: 375k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwc8U2NcCM/?hl=en

Brenden Aaronson: 185k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeXaacIuCde/?hl=en

Tyler Adams: 176k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce06doBI_fS/?hl=en

Matt Turner: 146k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci4-Fr2oWwk/?hl=en

Kellyn Acosta: 120k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cered7dAGHr/?hl=en

Cameron Carter-Vickers: 116k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpFMuF6ljFX/?hl=en

Yunus Musah: 112k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce0OWhruEzL/?hl=en

Sean Johnson: 87.4k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cecb7YysUHr/?hl=en

Josh Sargent: 83.9k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwgv2foYUN/?hl=en

Jordan Morris: 70.9k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkwoOvmOJEH/?hl=en

Antonee Robinson: 66.8k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwc2_aqzEy/?hl=en

Cristian Roldan: 58.7k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkwmMgtNoX7/?hl=en

Walker Zimmerman: 47.3k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwulg0Ldz3/?hl=en

Joe Scally: 34.4k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckwf-GBNjVT/?hl=en

Jesús Ferreira: 29.2k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjOhyMHPwFH/?hl=en

Haji Wright: 21.3k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/CehEGECrQGb/?hl=en

Shaq Moore: 17.2k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkwinnCJyQk/?hl=en

Luca de la Torre: 17.2k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckx9wALMS9_/?hl=en

Aaron Long: 16.9k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkwpSwwpPvA/?hl=en

Tim Ream: 15.5k followers

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYUCI-uBr-o/?hl=en

Ethan Horvath: No public account

Horvath keeps a low profile on social media, so you can follow the USMNT's account (2.2 million followers) instead: https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck9EF-4t4Mt/

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The USMNT will face Wales (Nov. 21), England (Nov. 25) and Iran (Nov. 29) in the group stage of the World Cup. All three games will begin at 2 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on Fox.

1

1

1

1